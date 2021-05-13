FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Let the LectroFan White Noise Machine sing you to sleep this summer, now $33.50 (Reg. $45)

-
Amazon
Save 25% $33.50

Amazon is offering LectroFan’s High Fidelity White Noise Machine for $33.50 shipped. Usually selling for around $45, that takes up to 25% off to mark the lowest price of the year. It includes 20 different fan sounds and white, pink, and brown noise options with 10 volume settings. The compact design is lightweight and easily portable, powered by either USB-A or a traditional AC outlet, with both cables included. I’ve personally used a white and brown noise machine to help me sleep for years, and can say the small comfort it delivers has a big impact when it comes to fighting restlessness. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 9,800 customers. See below for more.

Letsfit also offers a highly-rated ambience maker, complete with a seven-color nightlight and over 30 unique audio tracks for $22. I’ve always loved rain sounds, and this option entices me for the wide variety of noise ti produces, from white and brown noise to lullabies to thunderstorms. Plus, it offers 32 volume levels, simple touch controls, a customizable nightlight, and even a headphone jack for relaxation wherever you go. And 3,600 customers agree, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating.

Building your ideal comfy space can be challenging, but having a helping hand from soothing some essential oils can make a difference. And right now you can score the Levoit essential oil diffuser for just $20. Switching gears, we also saw some great deals today on Amazfit fitness trackers starting at just $32. Headlined by a 40-day lifespan, you can find some killer everyday companions in the Bip S smartwatch, or try something new with the Pixel 3 down to just $160.

LectroFan White Noise Machine features:

Lectrofan is ideal for relaxation, study, speech privacy, or any situation where you’d like more control of your audio environment. It’s also your personal white noise and fan sound machine to ensure a better night’s sleep and peaceful rest. The LectroFan offers twenty unique digital sounds to block noises, and you can choose from ten different electric fan sounds and ten variations of pure white noise. All sounds can be personalized with pin-point volume control to select across a wide range of sound levels – from a whisper, to many times louder than mechanical fan based conditioners.

