Monoprice launches sitewide sale with extra 15% off standing desks, UltraWide monitors, more

Monoprice is launching a new 1-day Halfway to Black Friday sale that’s taking an extra 15% off sidewide when code HALFWAY2BF is applied at checkout. Shipping is free on just about everything. Amongst all of the discounts, our top pick is the Workstream Dual Motor Standing Desk Frame at $359.99. Down from its $400 going rate, you’re saving $60 with today’s offer marking one of the first notable discounts and the best price of the year. If your current work from home setup could use an ergonomic overhaul, a standing desk is an easy recommendation. This frame can support 265-pounds of weight and adjusts in height from 25.2-inches all the way up to 50.8-inches with the touch of a button and two built-in motors. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more of our top picks from the sale.

Just remember to apply the aforementioned code in order to lock-in the additional savings on each of the listings below.

Other Monoprice Halfway to Black Friday highlights:

Before you shop all of the other price cuts in the Halfway to Black Friday sale, be sure to check out the particularly notable offer we spotted on Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar and wireless sub at $85.

Workstream Dual Motor Standing Desk Frame features:

This is our upgraded dual-motor sit-stand desk frame that is easier to assemble compared to competing brands and other Monoprice height adjustable desks. The desk frame ships with the legs folded, so they are easy to align and position. They just need to be extended and bolted in place to form the main structure. The feet and two upper support frame pieces bolt easily in place, ready for a desktop of your choice.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!