Monoprice’s Bluetooth Soundbar + wireless sub upgrades your audio for $85 shipped (Reg. $130)

Monoprice is now offering its SB-200SW Premium Slim Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer for $84.99 shipped when you apply code HALFWAY2BF at checkout. Regularly $130 direct from Monoprice and currently sitting at $106 via Amazon where it has never gone for less, today’s deal is nearly 35% off the going rate, and the best price we can find. This is a 36-inch sound bar with 160-watts to power a pair of tweeters, four drivers, and the powered wireless subwoofer. It is ready to sit under the TV or mounted on the wall alongside a host of connectivity options including HDMI, digital coaxial, optical, typical 3.5mm analog inputs, and built-in Bluetooth for connecting to your smart devices. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

At this price, with the included wireless subwoofer, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a trustworthy option for less. However, one option we bumped in to is this Hisense 2.0 Channel Sound Bar Home Theater System with Bluetooth for $70. Now, theres no wireless subwoofer here, but it will save you some cash, comes from a reputable brand with solid ratings, and will certainly upgrade your built-in audio quality.

Monoprice Premium Slim Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer:

Enhance your home entertainment system with the Monoprice SB-200SW 2.1-channel Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer. This 36″ soundbar features 160 total watts of peak power, with 100 watts peak driving two tweeters and four dynamic drivers in the soundbar, as well as 60 watts for the powered wireless subwoofer. The SB-200SW’s slim design allows it to fit easily beneath your TV or it can be mounted on the wall, while the compact wireless subwoofer allows for easy placement in the room.

