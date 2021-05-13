Samsung’s official Galaxy S21 Leather Back Cover falls to low of $38 (Save 24%), more

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of official Samsung Galaxy S21 series cases headlined by the Leather Back Cover for S21 at $38 shipped. Normally fetching $50, you’re looking at the first price cut to date on the recent release alongside 24% in savings. This official case from Samsung covers your Galaxy S21 handset in genuine leather while also protecting against scratches and drops. Alongside the microfiber lining on the inside, there are aluminum buttons to accentuate the premium stylings, as well. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Head below for more.

Official Samsung Galaxy S21 cases on sale:

Samsung Galaxy S21 Leather Back Cover features:

Protect your phone screen in style. The Galaxy S21 5G Leather Cover is made of genuine leather to keep you phone looking professional. Genuine leather provides excellent grip and protection with minimal bulkiness. Made to accentuate the slimness of your phone, the soft leather case doesn’t add bulk. So you can maintain the phone’s comfortable, ergonomic grip as you jot down a note or watch a video.

