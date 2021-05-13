FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Anker's PowerExtend 30W USB-C Cube returns to low at $30, more from $15 (Up to 35% off)

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesAnker
Save 35% From $15

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently discounting a selection of its power strips headlined by the PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube at $29.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 across the board. Down from the usual $40 going rate, today’s offer amounts to 25% in savings, matches the all-time low set just once before, and is only the second notable discount. Anker’s PowerExtend Cube arrives with three AC outlets for tidying up the desk or nightstand charging setup. That’s alongside a pair of 2.4A USB-A ports that pair with the 30W USB-C PD output to handle refueling smartphones and other accessories. Rated 4.8/5 stars. Head below for more from $15.

Other Anker power strip discounts:

But then once you’ve shopped all of the discounted power strips, be sure to check out all of the Anker deals that kicked off the week from $16. That’s alongside a $140 discount on the brand’s PowerHouse II 400 Portable Power Station at $260 as well as the all-new PowerWave Pad Slim MagSafe charger.

Anker PowerExtend USB-C 3 Cube features:

The 30W USB-C port is equipped with Power Delivery to charge phones, tablets, and even some laptops at high speed. 3 AC outlets, 2 USB-A ports, and 1 USB-C port deliver power for up to 6 devices. Less than 2 ½ cubic inches, this compact power strip is perfect on your nightstand or in your travel bag. Our exclusive 7-point safety system includes a fire-retardant casing, internal safety shutters, grounded protection, and more to keep you and your devices safe.

