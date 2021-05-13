FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Segway’s Ninebot E22 Electric Kickscooter plunges to $2 from all-time low, now $400

Save $100 $400

B&H Photo is offering the Segway Ninebot E22 Electric Kick Scooter for $399.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. Usually going for around $500, but currently down to $470 on Amazon, you can save up to $100 with the price now just $2 shy of the all-time low. Powered by a 300W brushless motor, the E22 scooter can reach speeds up to 12.4 MPH, for up to 13.7 miles off a single charge. Of course, it’s a functioning kick scooter as well, so running out of juice doesn’t mean you’re stranded. The foldable design weighs in at under 30 pounds, with 9-inch tubeless tires, mechanical breaks, plus LED lights and a speedometer display rounding out the practical features. Rated 4.5/5 stars from 300 customers on Amazon. Hit the jump for more.

Gotrax also offers a powerful lineup of adult electric scooters, including the 300W Gotrax XR Ultra for $360. With speeds up to 15.5MPH for a maximum 17 miles of travel off a single charge, the Gotrax XR Ultra outperforms Segway on this end for $40 under our lead deal. You lose the headlights and swap the tubeless tires for inflatables, but you keep the LED speedometer display, foldable form-factor, and dual braking system. Rated 4.4/5 stars from 1,200 customers.

Whether you’re a student or just living life on-the-go, it’s always a good time to invest in a quality backpack to keep your laptop and other goods safe. Thankfully, Amazon is taking up to $40 off Smasonite, Carhartt, and other backpacks. Plus, Amazfit is discoutning fitness trackers from $32, we’re seeing MagSafe iPhone cases plummeting to new lows, and up to $379 off renewed MacBook Pros.

Segaway Ninebot Kickscooter E22 features:

With a new Version of 300w brushless direct current motor, E22 can reach to 12.4 mph, travel up to 13.7 miles and a max load of 220 lbs. Supreme Shock Absorption, no tire Punctures, the upgraded 9-inch Dual Density tires deliver more stability and comfort than the 8-inch solid tires; Dual Braking System and Bell enhanced safety when riding. E22 folds in just one step, and can easily fit in the back of your car.

