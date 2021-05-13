Let the AIPER SMART Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner do the job for $200 (Reg. $260+)

Today only, Woot is offering the AIPER SMART Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner for $199.99 shipped. Regularly $260, and currently on sale for $246 at Amazon, today’s offer is up to 25% off the going rate, and the lowest we can find. If you have an above ground pool or a modest (and mostly flat) in-ground, today’s offer is worth a closer look. There are no cords to get in the way and it doesn’t rely on your pool’s filter to operate. It simply provides a complete wireless solution to rid your pool of “garbage like leafs, buds, tough dirt, debris, sands,” and more. This model takes about “3-4 hours” to charge up to full and its “self-dock smart technology” tells the cleaner to stop near a pool wall for easy, and mostly dry retrieval. Rated 4+ stars from over 400 Amazon customers. More details below.

A great add-on for your swimming pool setup here is something like this telescopic pole skimmer net. Great for a quick touch up in between uses of the pool cleaner above, or just as an alternative for folks that don’t need an automatic machine to do the work, it comes in at just over $16.50 Prime shipped on Amazon where it caries solid ratings from over 4,700 customers.

While we are talking about getting your outdoor space tidied up, be sure to check out this ongoing deal on BLACK+DECKER’s Electric Corded Mower, as well as offers on the latest Greenworks 24V Drill kit and RYOBI’s 6-tool combo kit. just make sure you browse through today’s Green Deals roundup for some solid price drops on Greenworks lawn mowers and more.

More on the AIPER SMART Cordless Automatic Pool Cleaner:

No hose, no cord, don’t rely on your pool filter, this cordless automatic pool cleaner quickly cleans your 538sq/ft pool in around 50 minutes, no worrying about cord entanglement, cord damage, make the cleaning process smoother than other pool cleaner. Self-dock smart technology tells pool cleaner robotic stops near the pool wall when the battery is low or completing a working cycle for easy retrieval, which means you can lift it to get it out of the pool and without entering the water. Definitely convenient for you to use.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!