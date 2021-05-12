OXO’s Etched Box Grater with removable zester hits Amazon low at $21 (Reg. $30)

Amazon is offering the OXO Etched Box Grater for $20.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, today’s deal is 30% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. This versatile grater features a 4-sided design with a different surface on each: medium grater, coarse grater, slicer, and the removable zester. You’re looking at “sharp, etched stainless steel surfaces” as well as a convenient container mounted along rate bottom to catch all of that grated goodness as well as a lid so you can store extras in the fridge. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,100 Amazon customers. More details below.

But if you think you can get away with a basic handheld grater, take a look at the highly-rated OXO Good Grips Etched Coarse Grater for $13 Prime shipped. This one is arguably even easier to store and carries even better ratings from over 2,000 Amazon customers. You’re clearly not getting as versatile a solution here, but it will get the cheese grated just the same otherwise.

More on the OXO Etched Box Grater:

Each side of the Grater features a different surface: medium grater, coarse grater, slicer and removable zester

Sharp, etched stainless steel surfaces for fast, easy grating and slicing

Angled slicer for a smooth cut

Removable zester can be used directly on grater, or over bowls or cutting boards

Convenient container catches and measures freshly-grated food, and stores inside grater

