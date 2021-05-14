FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 44% on eufy cordless stick and robotic vacuums in today’s Gold Box from $140

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is discounting a selection of Anker eufy vacuums headlined by its HomeVac S11 Go Cordless Stick Vac at $159.99. Shipping is free across the board. Normally fetching $250, today’s offer amounts to 36% in savings, is only the second notable price cut to date, and marks a new all-time low. eufy HomeVac S11 Go arrives with a lightweight and cordless design that makes for easy cleanups around the house. Its included battery will power up to 25 minutes of cleaning depending on which mode is running, and pairs with a 2-in-1 design that converts to handheld vacuum for cleaning the car, steps, and more. Over 395 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Then be sure to shop the rest of today’s Anker eufy vacuum sale right here for even more ways to help tackle those spring cleaning efforts. If you’re not looking to actually handle the chores yourself, there are some more affordable robotic vacuums included starting at $140 alongside everything else available through the end of the day.

Or just hit up our home goods guide for even more ways to save. Amongst all of the kitchen appliances, you’ll find an ongoing up to 48% off DEWALT tool sale at Home Depot that’s delivering a collection of discounted ways to renovate your DIY setup for all of those spring home improvement sessions.

eufy HomeVac S11 Go Vacuum features:

The cordless, lightweight design allows you to maneuver into corners and around furniture with ease. Utilize all of the 120AW suction power for 8 minutes of fierce and focused cleaning when tackling the deepest dust and debris. Clean up crumbs and dust with ease for up to 25 minutes in standard mode, the perfect setting for everyday mess. Enable endurance mode when your whole home requires attention and make the most of an ultra-long 40-minute run-time.

