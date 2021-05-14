Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts classic Samuel L. Jackson flicks

Following up all of the fan-favorite flicks that went on sale earlier in week, Apple is getting your digital library ready for the Friday and Saturday movie nights with its latest iTunes sale. Discounting a selection of iconic Samuel L. Jackson films to $5 each, you’ll find everything from classics like Pulp Fiction to more recent appearances like Django Unchained, Glass, and more. Head below for all of the movies on top of Apple’s latest weekend movie sale.

Apple launches $5 Samuel L. Jackson weekend movie sale

Down from the usual $10 to $15 going rate, today’s new movie sale at iTunes is giving Samuel L. Jackson fans a way to watch some of the actor’s most iconic rolls at the best prices of the year. Everything will run you just $5 and becomes a permanent addition to your collection, as well.

And then don’t forget that Apple also kicked off massive $8 movie sale earlier in the week that’s discounting a selection of fan-favorite comedies, classic flicks, and more. Plus, the week’s $1 movie rental is still up for the taking alongside everything else in our media guide today.

