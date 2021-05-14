Blu-ray + 4K from $10: Avengers 4-movie bundle, Tenet, Godzilla collection, Willy Wonka, more

Amazon is offering the Avengers 4-movie Collection on Blu-ray for $34.93 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This bundle includes all four of the main Avengers movies, including both Infinity War and Endgame to complete the Infinity Saga. Marvel’s collection of movies and series are among my favorite in cinema history, and I feel they’ll remain that way for many years to come. Whether you missed a few movies or just want to rewatch them, this is a must-have in any Marvel collector’s library. You’ll also get digital codes here, which will allow you to enjoy the movies on-the-go and not just in your home theater. Rated 5/5 stars from early reviews. Not a Marvel fan, or already own the Avengers series? Head below for other great Blu-ray deals.

More Blu-ray deals:

Don’t miss out on the latest iTunes weekend sale with $5 digital movies to enjoy over the next few days. This sale features classics like, Django Unchained, Pulp Fiction, Jurassic Park, Glass, and many more. Also, Microsoft’s $5 sale is still live as well, with Battleship in 4K, Die Hard, Assassin’s Creed, and others. Plus, Apple’s $8 movie sale is still live with classics like Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, The Wolf of Wall Street, and many others.

More on The Avengers:

Nick Fury is the director of S.H.I.E.L.D., an international peace-keeping agency. The agency is a who’s who of Marvel Super Heroes, with Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Thor, Captain America, Hawkeye and Black Widow. When global security is threatened by Loki and his cohorts, Nick Fury and his team will need all their powers to save the world from disaster which is formed by Loki and his team

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!