Nomad expands AirTags accessory lineup with new Rugged Keychain and Pet Tag

-
NewsNomad

After launching its first AirTags accessories back when Apple first announced the item finders, Nomad is back today with the debut of two new ways to pair the accessories. The new Nomad AirTags Rugged Keychain enters with a waterproof design and can even be used as a pet tag thanks to an optional engraved stainless steel insert. Now available for pre-order, head below for all of the details and to lock in special launch pricing.

Nomad launches new AirTags Rugged Keychain

Expanding the brand’s current stable of AirTags accessories, Nomad is launching its most compact offering to clip the item finders onto your keys or bag. Fittingly named the Rugged Keychain, the new Nomad case surrounds your AirTag with an IP67 waterproof housing comprised of a solid polycarbonate frame with some TPU molding over top. All that’s to say, it looks like Nomad is really delivering on the namesake this time around.

As far as actual design goes, the build isn’t that much larger than the actual AirTag is. The case does add some bulk compared to just how compact Apple’s item finders actually are on their own, but it does a good job at bringing some extra protection into the mix for keeping the stainless steel plate as scratch-free as possible.

Alongside its new rugged keychain, Nomad has yet another way to leverage AirTags. Even more unique than its glasses strap that was announced back in April, the new Pet Tag looks to get your furry friends in on the action, too. The only real difference on this one compared to the standard keychain is the option for custom metal engraving with a stainless steel insert. This should help personalize things a bit further for identifying your dog if they happen to get loose on top of being able to use the actual AirTags finding functionality.

Regardless of if you’re looking to bring home the Nomad AirTags Rugged Keychain for yourself or your pup, pricing is set at $39.95. Though right now, pre-orders are live and offering introductory pricing that drops it down to $29.95. Shipping is slated for August 19.

9to5Toys’ Take:

With a massive selection of AirTags cases on the market, the latest from Nomad enters with quite a lot of completion. But given that we normally walk away impressed by the brand’s chargers and other gear, the new Rugged Keychain certainly seems like it’ll be worth the wait for those who don’t need an immediate AirTags solution.

