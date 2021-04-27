Today, Nomad is expanding its stable of premium iPhone accessories with its most compact wireless charger to date. While the new Nomad Base Station Mini is certainly miniature in size, that’s hardly the case in the feature department as you’ll find 15W speeds, USB-C connectivity, and, of course, the usual premium metal and leather build that the brand is known for. And now we’re taking a hands-on look at new release to see if all of the polish and sophisticated design actually justifies its higher-end price tag. Head below for a closer look and all of the details.

Hands-on with the new Nomad Base Station Mini

Nomad’s Base Station series of wireless chargers have long been the standard when it comes to refueling more than a single smartphone or pair of Qi-enabled earbuds. If there’s one thing that the brand excels at, it’s the adoption of more premium materials like leather and metal casings, which have been a stable of these chargers for quite some time.

Now for its latest release, Nomad is bringing that same popular design to an even more compact offering, its smallest wireless charger to date in fact. The Nomad Base Station Mini may be on the smaller side, but the size certainly doesn’t limit the power that’s packed into the new release.

For starters, you’ll of course find the usual styling this time around headlined by a Zinc exterior that pairs with a padded black leather charging surface. A bundled black braided nylon USB-C cable continues that higher-end experience. There is no wall adapter included here, which is being introduced separately today as a new 20W USB-C Charger from Nomad.

When the folks at Nomad say that this is the Base Station Mini, they really mean it. Fitting into the palm of your hand, this leather Qi charger is about as compact as you’ll find. Though it still arrives with a solid build that is the exact opposite of those cheap run-of-the-mill alternatives we’ve all had to put up with from time to time. There’s also a nice weight to the construction, which pairs with some rubber pads on the bottom to keep everything in place as you lay an iPhone down to charge.

But as for actual power, Nomad isn’t skimping out this time around. You’ll notably find a single Qi coil packed under the leather surface, which can dish out up to 15W of power to compatible Android devices, with iPhones accepting the usual 7.5W speeds. There’s also support for 5W speeds to top off AirPods and any other Qi-enabled earbuds, as well. One of the caveats though is that Nomad’s new 20W USB-C Charger will only be able to power its Base Station Mini at 10W, with a 30W wall adapter being required to actually max out the 15W output.

Now available for purchase

The latest addition to Nomad’s stable of charging products, its new Base Station Mini enters with a $59.99 price tag. It will be available for purchase later day alongside the just-announced 20W USB-C Power Adapter, which sells for $18.95.

9to5Toys’ take:

Nomad is known for its premium materials and Apple-friendly designs, with its new Base Station Mini living up to both of those legacies. After getting a hands-on look at the new release, it’s clear that the brand has applied its usual attention to detail this time around in order to justify the $60 price tag for those who want to step up from something a bit less elegant.

The 15W speeds may not be appreciated fully by iPhone owners, but any household with a myriad of devices will find this to be a one-size-fits-all option; especially for those with Android-wielding significant others or family members. Sure it’s pricy, which is made even more apparent by the lack of an included power adapter. But Nomad backs its new Base Station Mini with premium materials and just about all of the features you could want to justify the steep price tag.

Do I recommend it? Absolutely, but not for everyone. Anyone looking for a sleek nightstand charging solution for a single device, or maybe to add in the family room or other commonly shared places, will find this to be a compelling option. The stylish design will surely draw you in, but its versatile 15W charging speeds will ensure it’s a prominent part of your charging setup.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!