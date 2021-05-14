FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Save up to 28% on Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumblers at $18

Reg. $25+ $18

Today only, Woot is offering the 16-ounce Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler for $17.99 in stainless steel or white. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly as much as $28 on Amazon depending on the color, today’s offers are at least 28% off the going rate and the best we can find. This vacuum-insulated travel mug will keep your beverages hot for up to 5 hours or cold for 18. It is made of a BPA-free stainless steel with a cool-to-touch and sweat proof design as well as a handy slide lock to ensure the lid stays secure. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below. 

If you’re not married to the Thermos branding here, consider something like this 20-ounce Contigo SnapSeal Byron Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug instead. It sells for $13.50 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings alongside an even larger interior. Or drop down to this 16-ounce Contigo option for just under $13 Prime shipped

Do yourself a favor and check out the brand new Stanley gear that was launched for Star Wars Day 2021. You’ll find plenty of themed travel mugs including some featuring Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, and more. Or skip the travel mugs and go dive into our Cricut Mug Press review to create your own at-home drinking vessels instead. 

Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for offers on workout equipment from $64, plenty of multi-tools, and more. 

More on the Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler:

  • Thermos vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, hot or cold; keeps liquids hot for 5 hours and cold for 18 hours
  • BPA-free durable stainless steel interior and exterior
  • Cool to the touch with hot liquids, sweat proof with cold
  • Convenient Slide lock is easy to open and clean
  • Fits most automobile cup holders; Capacity 16 Ounce

