Save up to 28% on Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumblers at $18

Today only, Woot is offering the 16-ounce Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Travel Tumbler for $17.99 in stainless steel or white. Shipping is free for Prime members, but you’ll get hit with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly as much as $28 on Amazon depending on the color, today’s offers are at least 28% off the going rate and the best we can find. This vacuum-insulated travel mug will keep your beverages hot for up to 5 hours or cold for 18. It is made of a BPA-free stainless steel with a cool-to-touch and sweat proof design as well as a handy slide lock to ensure the lid stays secure. Rated 4+ stars from over 12,000 Amazon customers and ships with a 90-day Woot warranty. More details below.

If you’re not married to the Thermos branding here, consider something like this 20-ounce Contigo SnapSeal Byron Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Travel Mug instead. It sells for $13.50 Prime shipped and carries solid ratings alongside an even larger interior. Or drop down to this 16-ounce Contigo option for just under $13 Prime shipped.

Do yourself a favor and check out the brand new Stanley gear that was launched for Star Wars Day 2021. You’ll find plenty of themed travel mugs including some featuring Darth Vader, C-3PO, R2-D2, and more. Or skip the travel mugs and go dive into our Cricut Mug Press review to create your own at-home drinking vessels instead.

Then head over to our sports/fitness deal hub for offers on workout equipment from $64, plenty of multi-tools, and more.

More on the Thermos Stainless King Vacuum-Insulated Tumbler:

Thermos vacuum insulation technology for maximum temperature retention, hot or cold; keeps liquids hot for 5 hours and cold for 18 hours

BPA-free durable stainless steel interior and exterior

Cool to the touch with hot liquids, sweat proof with cold

Convenient Slide lock is easy to open and clean

Fits most automobile cup holders; Capacity 16 Ounce

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!