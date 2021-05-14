FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Sony’s Wearable Speaker System is perfect for solo movie nights at a low of $150 ($50+ off)

Reg. $200+ $150

Woot is offering the Sony Wearable Speaker System for $149.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged a $6 delivery fee. Originally $300, it goes for $200 at Amazon right now and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This unique speaker offers an immersive experience that fires audio directly toward your ear and mimics a soundbar for a “personal dynamic and cinematic sound” experience. There’s also a built-in natural vibration system that allows you to feel sound as it happens. This headset also won’t lag behind when watching movies, as it offers an RF connection and not Bluetooth so “what you see on screen is exactly what you hear.” Rated 4.3/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage as well as take a deeper dive in our hands-on review.

Prefer in-ear earbuds, but not in the true-wireless style? Check out Anker’s Soundcore Life U2 Bluetooth Neckband Headphones, which are $40 on Amazon. These sit on your neck and have cables that come off to each bud which offer passive noise isolation. With 24-hours of playback per charge and built-in Bluetooth, they’ll easily allow you to enjoy tunes and take calls while on-the-go.

For a higher-end experience, check out Apple’s AirPods Max. I’m wearing mine right now and love how much active noise cancellation they provide without changing the sound signature of whatever you’re listening to. Plus, they’re extremely comfortable, pair instantly with any Apple device thanks to the H1 chip, and charge with a Lightning cable similar to your iPhone. At $519, they’re on the higher-end of the headphone spectrum, but are worth it if you’re deep in Apple’s ecosystem.

More on Sony’s Wearable Speaker System:

  • IMMERSIVE AUDIO Full and clear audio with reactive vibration channeled directly towards your ears
  • MIMICS SOUNDBAR Personal dynamic and cinematic sound without isolating you from your surroundings
  • SOUND YOU FEEL Low frequencies translated to natural vibrations and can be set to high low or off

