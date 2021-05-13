Insignia’s 8-quart multi cooker prepares the family feast for you, now just $50 (Reg. $120)

Best Buy is offering the Insignia 8-quart Multi Cooker for $49.99 shipped. Originally priced at $120, and currently selling for $95 on Walmart, today’s 47% savings marks the very lowest price we can find. This family-sized pressure cooker is equipped with a dozen different settings, and a 24-hour timer so you can “set it and forget it.” The sleek, stainless steel design works with any kitchen, and features a digital display. Plus, it’s dishwasher safe, so you can let the multi-cooker handle dinner, and your dishwasher will handle the cleanup. Rated 4.7/5 stars from 5,200 customers. See below for more.

Most pressure cookers of this size will run you at least $100, and even smaller, reputable models are starting around $90. However, if you don’t mind cutting down on cooking capacity, this 4.5-quart Hamilton Beach model rings up at $48. It’s packed with 14 different cooking modes, and an easy-rinse rice and vegetable bowl, at just a few dollars under our lead deal. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Why not take some of those savings and spruce up the rest of the house? Amazon is discounting Moen kitchen and bathroom fixtures starting from $2.50, plus this stylish fire pit is down to $47. If you’re interested in some DIY fun this summer, this highly-rated 158-piece tool kit is at an Amazon low of $37, plus Framework just launched the pre-order for its first modular laptop.

Insignia 8-quart Multi Cooker features:

Prepare healthy meals for the whole family with this Insignia 8-quart multifunction pressure cooker. Twelve one-touch preset programs simplify operation, and the heat-resistant handles let you safely move the entire unit once the food is ready. This Insignia multifunction stainless steel pressure cooker has a delay timer to plan meals around your schedule.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

