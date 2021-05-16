Verizon takes up to 40% off Pixel Buds, Logitech Mac peripherals, more from $12 in latest sale

Verizon Wireless is launching a new up to 40% off accessory sale today, discounting everything from Google’s latest Pixel Buds to iPhone 12 cases, popular Sony ANC headphones, Logitech Mac peripherals, and more. Just peruse all of the accessories here (some exclusions do apply) and add three items to your cart in order to lock-in 30% in savings, four to raise that discount to 35%, and then five or more to score the full 40% off. Shipping is free across the board on orders over $49 and prices start at $12. You’ll find all of our top picks from the sale below as well as additional details on the terms and conditions.

Notable discounts in Verizon’s accessory sale:

Terms and conditions:

Must purchase 3 or more eligible accessories with a retail price of $19.99 or more in a single transaction. Get 30% off 3 eligible accessories, 35% off 4 eligible accessories or 40% off 5 or more eligible accessories. Max 10 items per customer per transaction. Exclusions apply. Items with a retail price ending in $0.97 are not eligible. Cannot be combined with other offers or discounts. While supplies last. Free 3-day shipping for device and accessory order of $49+.

