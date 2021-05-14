Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case drops to Amazon low at $51.50

Amazon is currently offering the official Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case for $51.59 shipped in Black. Normally fetching $59, like you’ll pay for other styles, today’s offer marks the first discount we’ve seen on this color, is $4 under previous discounts on the official iPhone 12/Pro cases, and a new all-time low. This is also only the second notable price cut to date, as well. Apple’s official MagSafe case covers your iPhone 12 or 12 Pro in a specially tanned and finished leather that’s complemented by machined buttons to round out the premium stylings. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging features, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.

Then don’t forget that you can complete your iPhone 12 Pro kit by taking advantage of some other official MagSafe accessory deals that are still live. Apple’s MagSafe Leather Wallet is still marked down for one of the first times to $49 at Amazon, delivering a place to hold IDs or bank cards. Not to mention, the in-house MagSafe Charger itself is still sitting at $34, as well.

But if you can get away without the more premium leather stylings noted above, we’re still tracking a series of Apple’s official Silicone MagSafe cases on sale, as well. Marked down from $40, there are a few styles available at the best prices yet. Then go check out CASETiFY’s new One Piece collection which decks out your iPhone 12 with anime-inspired designs.

Apple Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone 12 | 12 Pro, the Leather Case with MagSafe is a delightful way to give your iPhone extra protection while adding style. Made from specially tanned and finished leather, the outside feels soft to the touch and develops a natural patina over time. The case quickly snaps into place and fits snugly over your iPhone without adding bulk.

