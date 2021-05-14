Smartphone Accessories: Tribit FlyBuds C1 Earbuds $59.50 (Reg. $70), more

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $59.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer is still one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and comes within $5 of the Amazon low. FlyBuds C1 arrives with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single change with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Customers also tend to agree, having left a 4.4/5 star rating for over 375 shoppers at Amazon.

Inspired by the elegant curvature of a golf club, the ear handle lends a touch of grace to the design, while the decorative metal mesh was inspired by a tennis racket. Meanwhile, the pebble-shaped charging case is round and comfortable in your hand – you can feel the minimalist, sleek design every time you put them on. Upgrade to the new way of charging with the USB-C connector. 10 minutes in the charging case of the truly wireless earbuds provides up to 1.5 hours of listening. Qualcomm aptX audio decoding was designed to answer the growing demand for high resolution audio and powerful bass. Hear even the smallest details in your music.

