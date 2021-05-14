FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Smartphone Accessories: Tribit FlyBuds C1 Earbuds $59.50 (Reg. $70), more

-
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesHeadphonesTribit
Save 40% From $6

Tribit’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its FlyBuds C1 True Wireless Earbuds for $59.49 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $70, today’s offer is still one of the first notable price cuts we’ve seen, and comes within $5 of the Amazon low. FlyBuds C1 arrives with a true wireless design that pairs with added IPX5 water-resistance to make them ideal for workouts and the like. That’s alongside up to 50 hours of playback on a single change with the carrying case as well as noise reduction functionality. We found that all of those features stack up to make them a notable AirPods alternative in our recent Tested with 9to5Toys review. Customers also tend to agree, having left a 4.4/5 star rating for over 375 shoppers at Amazon.

More smartphone accessories:

Deals still live from yesterday:

Inspired by the elegant curvature of a golf club, the ear handle lends a touch of grace to the design, while the decorative metal mesh was inspired by a tennis racket. Meanwhile, the pebble-shaped charging case is round and comfortable in your hand – you can feel the minimalist, sleek design every time you put them on.

Upgrade to the new way of charging with the USB-C connector. 10 minutes in the charging case of the truly wireless earbuds provides up to 1.5 hours of listening. Qualcomm aptX audio decoding was designed to answer the growing demand for high resolution audio and powerful bass. Hear even the smallest details in your music.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

Headphones Tribit

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Illuminate your desk with Amazon’s sleek LED lamp...
TicWatch Pro LTE Smartwatch with HRM, GPS, more now $10...
CYRILL’s vegan leather AirTag Case Cover with Key...
Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case d...
Nintendo plushy deals from $9: Yoshi and Animal Crossin...
Amazon takes extra $20 off Bosch tool and accessory pur...
Secure the hardcover Game Console 2.0 Photographic Hist...
Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and And...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 50%

Save up to 50% on Skullcandy Tile true wireless earbuds, ANC headphones, more from $16

From $16 Learn More
Save 35%

Smartphone Accessories: UGREEN Aluminum Stand $9 (Save 35%), more

From $9 Learn More
33% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $30, more

From $8 Learn More
Save $50

Amazon’s Echo Buds deliver hands-free Alexa at the all-time low of $80 (Save $50)

$80 Learn More
Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $23, more

From $6 Learn More
Save 28%

Anker’s new weekend sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
28% off

Illuminate your desk with Amazon’s sleek LED lamp at $19.50 Prime shipped (Save 28%)

$19.50 Learn More
$100 off

TicWatch Pro LTE Smartwatch with HRM, GPS, more now $100 off + more from $39

From $39 Learn More