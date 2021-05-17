FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AirPods Pro support Apple’s new lossless streaming, Spatial Audio, more from $170

-
AppleHeadphoneswoot
Reg. $249 From $170

Woot currently offers Apple’s AirPods Pro for $189.99 with free shipping for Prime members. A $6 delivery fee applies otherwise. Those who don’t mind going with a certified refurbished pair can score AirPods Pro at $169.99 courtesy of Best Buy. In either case, today’s offers are down from the usual $249 going rate and amount to as much as 32% in savings. This is also the lowest price of the year on the refurbished side of things.

AirPods Pro arrive as Apple’s most capable earbuds yet, sporting active noise cancelling alongside true wireless connectivity, IPX4 water-resistance, and 24-hour battery life. That’s on top of support for spatial audio as well as all of the new lossless streaming features rolled out today like Dolby Atmos and more. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below for more.

Apple’s regular AirPods are still a compelling option for those that don’t need active noise cancellation. Amazon will sell you a pair for $129, which is notably less than the premium on Apple’s latest. These extra savings also mean you’ll be ditching the water-resistant design, but there’s still support for some of the new lossless audio features noted above. Learn more about how the two AirPod versions compare here.

But if you’re really looking to enjoy the best audio that Apple has to offer, the new AirPods Max are also down to the best price of the year. Having dropped to $519, this is a rare offer to save on the new releases. That’s alongside everything else in our Apple guide to kick off the week, as well.

Apple AirPods Pro features:

AirPods Pro have been designed to deliver Active Noise Cancellation for immersive sound, Transparency mode so you can hear your surroundings, and a customizable fit for all-day comfort. Just like AirPods, AirPods Pro connect magically to your iPhone or Apple Watch. And they’re ready to use right out of the case.

