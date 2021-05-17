FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon offers up to 50% off wide range of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses with deals from $38

Amazon is now offering up to 50% off a giant selection of Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses to sit alongside our ongoing Jomashop event. The deals start from $38 and feature just about every style you can imagine for men, women, and the kids. One standout is the Oakley Holbrook NFL Collection Men’s Square Sunglasses for $91.50 shipped. Regularly $183, today’s deal is up to 50% in savings and the lowest total we can find. Made in the US, they feature a composite, non-polarized lens with a UV protection coating. Measuring out at 57mm, you’re looking at prizm lens technology and a subtle official team logo of your choice. Rated 4+ stars. More deals and details below. 

Amazon sunglasses sale:

Just be sure to brow through the aforementioned Jomashop event for deep deals on Ray-Ban, Oakley, Fossil, and more at up to 75% off as well. Then head over to our fashion deal hub to refresh the rest of your outfit including sale events at Lululemon, the TOMS Spring Flash Sale, this morning’s Merrell Members Event, and this ongoing GAP Friends and Family Sale as well. 

More on the Oakley Holbrook Square Sunglasses:

  • Composite lens
  • Non-Polarized
  • UV Protection Coating coating
  • Lens width: 57 millimeters
  • See every Touchdown in style and represent your team in this special-edition NFL Holbrook, featuring prizm lens technology, official team logo lens etch and team color accents throughout

