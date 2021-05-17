FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Lululemon takes up to 50% off leggings, shorts, t-shirts, more + free shipping

Lululemon offers new markdowns with up to 50% off activewear for both men and women. Prices are as marked. Boost your workouts with deals on t-shirts, shorts, leggings, pants, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Metal Vent Tech 1/2 Zip Pullover for men that’s currently marked down to $69. For comparison, this pullover is regularly priced at $88. This style can be worn year round with shorts, joggers, khakis, jeans, and more. This style is lightweight, sweat-wicking, stretch-infused, and more. It’s available in three color options and has odor protective properties to keep you smelling fresh. Plus, the slim-fit design is flattering on all body shapes. Hit the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, be sure to check out the TOMS Flash Sale that’s offering 30% off sneakers and slip-on styles.

