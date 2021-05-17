FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TOMS Spring Flash Sale takes 30% off sneakers and slip-on styles from $35

The TOMS Flash Sale offers 30% off sneakers and slip-on styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Customers receive free shipping on orders of $59 or more. Elevate your spring style with the Claremont Slip-On Boat Shoes that are currently marked down to $42 and originally were priced at $60. These boat shoes can be worn with almost any pant and can be dressed up or down seamlessly. They’re cushioned and have a slip-on design that adds convenience. You can find them in four versatile color options and this style is timeless to wear for years to come. Plus, the 360-degree lacing system also adds support and the rigid outsole is a great option for spring because it will help give you traction. Head below the jump to score the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

The most notable deals for men include:

The most notable deals for women include:

