Anker’s all-new PowerConf 1080p Webcam sees first discount to $104 (Save 20%), more

Amazon is kicking off the week with its latest sale via Amazon, discounting a selection of Mac and iPhone accessories, chargers, and more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or on orders over $25. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $103.99 when code CONFC300 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen and saves you 20%. Having just been unveiled last month, the new Anker PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity. Over 175 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.
Other notable Anker deals to start the week:
- ROAV Jump Starter Pro: $70 (Reg. $90)
- eufy HomeVac S11 Lite: $180 (Reg. $200)
- ROAV Dual Dash Cam Duo: $74 (Reg. $88)
- PowerPort Strip 12: $25 (Reg. $29)
- PowerExtend USB Mini: $12 (Reg. $14)
- RoboVac G30 Edge: $240 (Reg. $350)
- eufy Lumi Night Light 6-pack: $15 (Reg. $18)
- 4-pack: $11 (Reg. $15)
For more ways to elevate your Mac setup, don’t forget that this morning we spotted a collection of Twelve South discounts at up to 28% off. Ranging from aluminum stands and USB-C hubs to AirFly transmitters and other gear for the Apple setup, prices start at $29.
Anker PowerConf C300 features:
Look Like a Pro: Make a great first impression with clients and impress your boss with PowerConf C300’s crisp 1080p/60FPS camera with true-to-life colors. Clear Voice Pickup: Be heard loud and clear while working from home thanks to the ultra-sensitive dual microphones. Shine Bright in Low Light: When working late or calling clients in different time zones, auto low-light correction kicks in to ensure you stand out, even in poor lighting conditions.
