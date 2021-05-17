Anker’s all-new PowerConf 1080p Webcam sees first discount to $104 (Save 20%), more

Amazon is kicking off the week with its latest sale via Amazon, discounting a selection of Mac and iPhone accessories, chargers, and more. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or on orders over $25. Our top pick is the new Anker PowerConf C300 Webcam for $103.99 when code CONFC300 has been applied at checkout. Down from the usual $130 going rate, today’s offer marks the first price cut we’ve seen and saves you 20%. Having just been unveiled last month, the new Anker PowerConf C300 upgrades your Mac’s webcam functionality with a 1080p sensor capable of 60FPS recording. Alongside HDR and low-light correction, there’s also active noise-canceling microphones, auto-adjusting field of view, and USB-C connectivity. Over 175 customers have left a 4.4/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Other notable Anker deals to start the week:

For more ways to elevate your Mac setup, don’t forget that this morning we spotted a collection of Twelve South discounts at up to 28% off. Ranging from aluminum stands and USB-C hubs to AirFly transmitters and other gear for the Apple setup, prices start at $29.

Anker PowerConf C300 features:

Look Like a Pro: Make a great first impression with clients and impress your boss with PowerConf C300’s crisp 1080p/60FPS camera with true-to-life colors. Clear Voice Pickup: Be heard loud and clear while working from home thanks to the ultra-sensitive dual microphones. Shine Bright in Low Light: When working late or calling clients in different time zones, auto low-light correction kicks in to ensure you stand out, even in poor lighting conditions.

