Save up to 28% on Twelve South Mac stands, USB-C hubs, AirFly transmitters, more from $29

Save 28% From $29

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Twelve South accessories headlined by its ParcSlope MacBook and iPad Stand for $47.99 shipped. Normally fetching $60, today’s offer is one of the very first discounts we’ve seen to date, marks a new all-time low, and amounts to 20% in savings. Comprised of aluminum, ParcSlope elevates your MacBook to a more comfortable viewing angle and thanks to an open wedge design that also helps increase airflow for added cooling benefits. I’ve been rocking one of these alongside my 16-inch MacBook Pro for quite some time now and can definitely vouch for that it offers a more comfortable typing experience alongside the added thermal benefits. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 375 customers. Head below for more.

Other notable Twelve South Deals:

This morning saw the first Amazon discount go live on Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac, which is sure to elevate your workstation. But if it’s other gear for your Apple setup, then be sure to swing by our Mac accessories guide for some additional discounts including Tonor’s best-selling microphone kits starting at $15.

Twelve South ParcSlope features:

Elevates MacBook screen for a more comfortable, neck-friendly tilt versus laying flat on a surface. Open wedge design increases cooling and airflow around MacBook or iPad Pro. Cable management keeps connections handy and accessible during use, and in place when using iPad or MacBook on-the-go.

