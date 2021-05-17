Apple’s Magic Keyboards for prev-gen. iPad Pro are now up to $100 off from $199

Amazon currently offers Apple’s Magic Keyboard for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299 shipped. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and is the second-best price to date. Also available for the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air at $199, down from $299.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. For those who don’t plan on upgrading to the new Thunderbolt-equipped Pros, these deals quite compelling ways to elevate your setup. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the first-party Apple route, going with these options from Brydge will let you save even more. Currently, its 12.9-inch Pro+ Wireless Keyboard will run you $170 while the smaller 11-inch model goes for $150. In either case, you’re looking at a similar keyboard and trackpad combo as above, but without the floating hinge. These also rely on Bluetooth as opposed to the Smart Connector support found above.

Over in our Apple guide, we’re starting the week off with all of the other notable best deals live right now, too. You can still lock-in up to $400 in savings on Apple’s Pro Display XDR at the best price of the year alongside scoring the new purple iPhone 12 mini, amongst other colors, for FREE at Verizon right now.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

