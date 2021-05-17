FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple’s Magic Keyboards for prev-gen. iPad Pro are now up to $100 off from $199

-
Best of 9to5ToysAmazonAppleBest iPad Deals
Save $100 From $199

Amazon currently offers Apple’s Magic Keyboard for previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro at $299 shipped. Normally fetching $349, today’s offer amounts to $50 in savings and is the second-best price to date. Also available for the 2020 11-inch iPad Pro and latest iPad Air at $199, down from $299.

Apple’s Magic Keyboard brings an improved typing experience to your iPad centered around a unique floating hinge design that allows for an adjustable viewing angle. That’s alongside Smart Connector support and a built-in USB-C port that’s dedicated for supplying power to your device. There’s also backlit keys and a built-in trackpad that pairs with iPadOS for a compelling on-the-go workstation. For those who don’t plan on upgrading to the new Thunderbolt-equipped Pros, these deals quite compelling ways to elevate your setup. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

If you don’t mind ditching the first-party Apple route, going with these options from Brydge will let you save even more. Currently, its 12.9-inch Pro+ Wireless Keyboard will run you $170 while the smaller 11-inch model goes for $150. In either case, you’re looking at a similar keyboard and trackpad combo as above, but without the floating hinge. These also rely on Bluetooth as opposed to the Smart Connector support found above.

Over in our Apple guide, we’re starting the week off with all of the other notable best deals live right now, too. You can still lock-in up to $400 in savings on Apple’s Pro Display XDR at the best price of the year alongside scoring the new purple iPhone 12 mini, amongst other colors, for FREE at Verizon right now.

Apple Magic Keyboard features:

The all-new Magic Keyboard is an amazing companion for iPad Pro. It features the best typing experience ever on iPad, a trackpad that opens up new ways to work with iPadOS, a USB-C port for charging, backlit keys, and front and back protection. With a new floating cantilever design, iPad Pro attaches magnetically and allows you to smoothly adjust to the perfect viewing angle for you.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best iPad Deals

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

AC/DC Mini Fridge/heater Gold Box, great for car/bedroo...
Roku Ultra delivers HomeKit and AirPlay 2 at a new 2021...
OnePlus 8T delivers four rear cameras and a 120Hz displ...
Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac sees first Amazon dis...
Tonor’s best-selling Cardioid Microphone Kits plu...
Anova’s Precision Cooker Pro Sous Vide with Wi-Fi...
eero’s HomeKit-enabled Pro Mesh Wi-Fi systems on ...
Save $350 on Garmin’s fenix 6X Pro Titanium solar...
Show More Comments

Related

Reg. $160

Logitech’s Folio Touch 11-inch iPad Pro Keyboard Case falls to new all-time low at $128

$128 Learn More
Save 26%

Pair your prev-gen. iPad Pro with Brydge Pro+ Wireless Keyboards from $150 (Save 26%)

From $150 Learn More
Save $199

Apple’s 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB returns to Amazon low at $199 off

$900 Learn More
Amazon low

Latest iPad Air works with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard at $74 off

$74 off Learn More
Podcast

9to5Toys Daily: April 27 , 2021 – Save on Apple Magic Keyboard, iPad Pro, more

Listen now
Reg. $699

Score Apple’s new purple iPhone 12 mini for FREE on Verizon (Reg. $699)

FREE Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Apple Watch Series 6 from $349, M1 MacBook Air $49 off, Xbox Spring Sale, more

Learn More
38% off

AC/DC Mini Fridge/heater Gold Box, great for car/bedroom/office starts at $31

$31 Learn More