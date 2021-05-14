Score Apple’s new purple iPhone 12 mini for FREE on Verizon (Reg. $699)

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 12 mini 64GB in a variety of colors for FREE when you open a new line with an Unlimited plan. Normally selling for $699, today’s promotion matches our previous mention tracked just once before for the best offer to date. Apple’s new iPhone 12 mini arrives with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display packed into a squared off form-factor that’s powered by the A14 Bionic chip. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Today’s promotion also notably includes the all-new purple iPhone 12 mini, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to outfit your new iPhone 12 mini with one of Apple’s official MagSafe cases. Available in a variety of styles to pull off some unique color schemes, these silicone covers protect your handset with a soft-touch finish and a raised lip around the front to protect your screen.

Then swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best deals as we head into the weekend. Alongside the best price of the year on AirPods Max, we’re still tracking up to $199 in savings on the previous-generation iPad Pro. Not to mention, a selection of official cases from $15 right here.

iPhone 12 mini features:

The new iPhone 12 mini is the world’s smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G phone. Complete with A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. A new dual-camera system. And a beautiful Super Retina XDR display.

