FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score Apple’s new purple iPhone 12 mini for FREE on Verizon (Reg. $699)

-
AppleiPhoneVerizon
Reg. $699 FREE

Verizon Wireless is currently offering Apple’s iPhone 12 mini 64GB in a variety of colors for FREE when you open a new line with an Unlimited plan. Normally selling for $699, today’s promotion matches our previous mention tracked just once before for the best offer to date. Apple’s new iPhone 12 mini arrives with a 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display packed into a squared off form-factor that’s powered by the A14 Bionic chip. Alongside upgraded dual cameras, Apple is also including 5G support for the first time alongside MagSafe charging and up to 65-hours of battery life. Today’s promotion also notably includes the all-new purple iPhone 12 mini, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Use a portion of your savings to outfit your new iPhone 12 mini with one of Apple’s official MagSafe cases. Available in a variety of styles to pull off some unique color schemes, these silicone covers protect your handset with a soft-touch finish and a raised lip around the front to protect your screen.

Then swing by our Apple guide for all of the other best deals as we head into the weekend. Alongside the best price of the year on AirPods Max, we’re still tracking up to $199 in savings on the previous-generation iPad Pro. Not to mention, a selection of official cases from $15 right here.

iPhone 12 mini features:

The new iPhone 12 mini is the world’s smallest, thinnest, and lightest 5G phone. Complete with A14 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone. A new dual-camera system. And a beautiful Super Retina XDR display.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

iPhone

Verizon

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Save up to $400 on Apple’s 32-inch Pro Display XD...
Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case d...
Apple $5 weekend movie sale discounts classic Samuel L....
Apple’s 2020 12.9-inch iPad Pro 256GB returns to ...
Apple’s latest complete DC TV show sale has class...
Score new all-time lows on Apple’s official iPhone 12...
Prev-gen Apple TV 4K drops to best price of the year fr...
Pair your Apple Watch with this affordable leather band...
Show More Comments

Related

Best of 9to5Toys: Verizon Mother’s Day BOGO iPhone sale, M1 iMac + iPad see first discounts, AirPods MAx hit new low, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Apple’s official Leather MagSafe iPhone 12/Pro Case drops to Amazon low at $51.50

$51.50 Learn More
Amazon lows

Score new all-time lows on Apple’s official iPhone 12/Pro/Max Silicone MagSafe Cases from $40

From $40 Learn More

OtterBox announces new MagSafe Wallet and Folio for iPhone 12

Buy now Learn More
Save 30%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $23, more

From $6 Learn More
33% off

Smartphone Accessories: ESR HaloLock MagSafe Car Mount $30, more

From $8 Learn More

Twelve South’s first MagSafe charging stand leaves your iPhone 12 floating in midair

Learn More
Reg. $39

Apple’s official MagSafe Charger has dropped to a new all-time low at $30 (Save 23%)

$30 Learn More