Apple’s new 24-inch M1 iMac sees first Amazon discount, more up to $86 off

Amazon is currently offering the new Apple M1 24-inch iMac 8GB/256GB for $1,258.99 shipped. Marking the very first discount we’ve seen from the retailer, this is still one of the first pre-order price cuts we’ve seen across the board and is down from the usual $1,299 going rate. Expercom shoppers, an Apple authorized retailer, will be able to take up to $86 off a selection of higher-end models, as well. In either case, orders are slated to begin shipping on June 1.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac arrives for the first time with an integrated M1 processor. Its sleek design is backed by 4K Retina display with True Tone, as well as a 1080p FaceTime camera. Other notable features include 256GB or more of onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and six speakers capable of supporting spatial audio. You’re also looking at a pair of Thunderbolt ports as well as Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Elevate your new desktop machine by using some of the savings towards the Twelve South Curve Riser. This stand is comprised of aluminum and gives the iMac a boost off your desk with a sleek design that should blend right in with the rest of your Apple setup.

Apple 24-inch M1 iMac features:

Immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness. Apple M1 chip delivers powerful performance with 8-core CPU and 7-core GPU. Strikingly thin 11.5 mm design in vibrant colors. 1080p FaceTime HD camera with M1 ISP for amazing video qualityStudio-quality three-mic array for crystal clear calls and voice recordings. Six-speaker sound system for a remarkably robust and high-quality audio experience. Up to 256GB of ultrafast SSD storage.

