Dell Pro Slim Backpack falls to $22.50 alongside Samsonite and other bags (Up to 52% off)

52% off From $22

Amazon is offering the Dell Pro Slim Backpack for $22.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 44% off what you’d spend at Dell and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This sharp-looking bag is eco-friendly and sports enough room for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. Dell manufactures this bag using “earth-friendly solution-dyeing processes that generate 90% less wastewater, 62% less CO2 emissions, and uses 29% less energy.” The entire backpack is coated in a water-resistant protective coating, helping boost protection from liquid damage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks up to 52% off.

More backpacks on sale:

Since you’re here, there’s a good chance you may also want to peruse today’s Twelve South discounts from $29. You can also cash in on this aluminum MacBook stand for $7.50 Prime shipped alongside Techni Mobili’s Sit-to-Stand Laptop Cart at $66.50. And if you’d like to keep an iPhone-ready game controller in your bag, check out GameSir’s new Bluetooth offerings.

Dell Pro Slim Backpack features:

  • Dependable everyday companion
  • Maximum protection for your devices
  • Lightweight and comfortable to carry
  • Fits most laptops, up to 15-inches

