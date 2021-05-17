Dell Pro Slim Backpack falls to $22.50 alongside Samsonite and other bags (Up to 52% off)

Amazon is offering the Dell Pro Slim Backpack for $22.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 44% off what you’d spend at Dell and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This sharp-looking bag is eco-friendly and sports enough room for Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. Dell manufactures this bag using “earth-friendly solution-dyeing processes that generate 90% less wastewater, 62% less CO2 emissions, and uses 29% less energy.” The entire backpack is coated in a water-resistant protective coating, helping boost protection from liquid damage. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Continue reading to find more backpacks up to 52% off.

Since you're here, there's a good chance you may also want to peruse today's Twelve South discounts from $29. You can also cash in on this aluminum MacBook stand for $7.50 Prime shipped alongside Techni Mobili's Sit-to-Stand Laptop Cart at $66.50. And if you'd like to keep an iPhone-ready game controller in your bag, check out GameSir's new Bluetooth offerings.

Dependable everyday companion

Maximum protection for your devices

Lightweight and comfortable to carry

Fits most laptops, up to 15-inches

