This aluminum MacBook stand is only $7.50 Prime shipped (Save 31%)

Amazon is offering the Emoly Aluminum Laptop Stand in black for $7.62 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 31% off the price it’s been averaging over the last six months and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This aluminum laptop stand is ready to support up to a 16-inch MacBook Pro and other similarly-sized laptops. Once propped up, there are six different viewing angles for your device to be adjusted between. This paves the way for more easily bringing your MacBook, PC, or Chromebook up to eye level. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Now that you have a way to prop up your laptop, why not elevate a second screen with MoKo’s $5 Tablet Stand? This compact unit weighs less than 2 ounces and folds flat when not in use. As with the deal above you’ll find six different slots that make it a cinch to find the perfect viewing angle. More than 9,200 Amazon shoppers have left an average 4.4/5 star rating.

Garner even more flexibility with this #1 best-selling gooseneck iPad stand at $17 Prime shipped. Other notable discounts we’ve spotted lately include this highly-rated foldable Bluetooth keyboard for under $10, a batch of Samsonite, Carhartt, Pacsafe, and other backpacks from $16, and even several monitors up to $420 off.

Emoly Aluminum Laptop Stand features:

  • The laptop holder elevates your notebook from 2 15” to 6” height for a perfect eye level total 6 height choices which fixes your posture and reduce back pain neck Stiffness and wrist aches
  • This portable laptop stand weighs just 0 6 pounds and it can be quickly folded into a thin size Easy to carry anywhere with a sleeve bag It only takes you 1 second to open & close Greatly save your time and space
  • Made of sturdy 5mm aluminum alloy with 2 rubber mats on the hook and 4 anti-skid silicone pads on top & Bottom it protects your laptop from sliding and scratches

