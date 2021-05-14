Work from any room with Techni Mobili’s Sit-to-Stand Laptop Cart: $66.50 (Save 22%)

Amazon is offering the Techni Mobili Sit-to-Stand Adjustable Laptop Cart for $66.50 shipped. That’s 22% off the typical rate and comes within $3 of the lowest price we have tracked. If you like the thought of a standing desk but are trying to minimize the overall footprint of your home office, this laptop cart is certainly worth considering. Double-wheel casters allow you to easily roll it from one room to another. Each wields a non-marking design and can be locked once you’ve found the perfect place to knock out some work. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Keep this package of ALIBEISS Screen Wipes in your new laptop cart for $7 Prime shipped. Believe it or not you’ll get 100 individually-wrapped wipes that are always ready to go. Not only will they work well on your laptop, but also smartphones, tablets, TVs, and the list goes on. Over 4,800 Amazon shoppers have agreed on an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Other deals that may be right up your alley include Amazon’s sleek LED lamp at $19.50 alongside this 6-pack of dusk-to-dawn LED night lights for $8 Prime shipped. And if you’d rather stick with a more traditional desk, we’ve got you covered with this batch from $30 in addition to a couple more as low as $32.

Techni Mobili Sit-to-Stand Adjustable Laptop Cart features:

Open storage compartment featuring an accessory shelf

Double-wheel Non-Marking casters with locking mechanisms

Height adjustable from 28″ Up to 43″ With dual adjustment knobs

Heavy-duty MDF wood panels with a moisture resistant PVC laminate veneer in Graphite Finish

5 year limited warranty

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!