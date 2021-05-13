While console gaming is alive and well right now, it’s difficult to argue that mobile devices haven’t managed to scoop up a portion of the market. Some games work incredibly well within the constraints of a touchscreen, but more complex and competitive titles can prove to be more daunting. For this reason, GameSir has unleashed a new Android and iPhone game controller in addition to a tablet-friendly solution. Both GameSir X2 Bluetooth and F7 Claw rely on internal batteries, which are easily refueled using USB-C. Continue reading to learn more.

GameSir X2 Bluetooth iPhone game controller

GameSir has been in the business since being founded in 2010. The company’s latest release to come on the market is its X2 Bluetooth iPhone game controller. As you would expect, it works enticing platforms like xCloud, Google Stadia, Nvidia GeForce Now, Apple Arcade, and more.

Instead of connecting to a smartphone over USB-C or Lightning, it pairs wirelessly using Bluetooth. There’s a 500 mAh battery inside, and GameSir touts that it can last up to 20 hours on a single charge. Buttons include ABXY, L1/L2, R1/R2, and each one is slated to withstand 3 million presses. The controller can hold phones that stand up to 173mm in height. Pricing is set at $59.99, and it is available for order right now.

GameSir F7 Claw tablet game controller

Next up, we’ve got GameSir F7 Claw. Instead of targeting smartphones, this controller is aimed squarely at iPad and other tablets. It slides onto the side of devices ranging from 6 to 12mm thick and is made specifically for games with on-screen controls. This means that the screen will still be used to control character movement.

It doesn’t stop there, though. Buyers will also garner trigger buttons. As with the X2 Bluetooth iPhone game controller, it pairs wirelessly and is powered by a battery. A single charge should last up to 120 hours, and once depleted, it is refueled using USB-C. GameSir F7 Claw is slated for release on May 24 and will be priced at $39.99.

9to5Toys’ Take

While a majority of the games I tend to play on my iPhone work well with touch, there are times when a controller makes a massive difference. Backbone One is my go-to iPhone game controller (review here), and I’ve bought Razer Kishi for some of the kids in my family.

Unfortunately, just about every popular iPhone game controller that is made to hold a smartphone in place without any special add-ons tends to hover around the $100 price point. This is where the new GameSir X2 steps into frame. At $40 less, it’s poised to bolster competition in the space and go head-to-head with DualSense and Xbox Core controllers. And the F7 Claw controller for tablets is even cheaper, but it doesn’t forfeit a bunch of buttons.

