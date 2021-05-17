Today, we’re getting a first look at the latest expansions to the LEGO Marvel collection. If last week’s Infinity Saga sets weren’t enough of the superhero action, the upcoming LEGO Daily Bugle kit is sure to excite for fans of Spider-Man and other iconic characters. Stacking up to over 3,700 pieces, the new creation stacks up to over 32 inches tall, includes 25 minifigures, and will be launching at the end of the month. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO debuts new 3,700-piece Daily Bugle set

Stacking up to not only the largest Marvel creation of the year, but also the biggest LEGO kit unveiled in 2021 thus far, the new Daily Bugle puts all 3,772 of its included pieces to work. Standing at over 32 inches tall, this iconic skyscraper has four different stories each packed with details.

With a cut-away design, the building has permeant walls on three sides with back panels that can be removed into order to reveal all of the interior action. There’s four distinct floors complete with everything from the lobby and news editor workstations to J. Jonah Jameson’s iconic office. And at the top, there’s the signature red Daily Bugle sign.

Then on the outside, to help add some extra flair to the skyscraper, the LEGO Group has turned the Daily Bugle into an eye-catching display piece, thanks to including a variety of showdowns between Spider-Man and the other included heroes with various villains.

A cast of 25 Marvel icons

While the Daily Bugle is most famous in the world of Spider-Man, the LEGO Group isn’t limiting the new creation to just the iconic webslinger. Alongside Spider-Man himself, there are some other stables for the newspaper company’s headquarters like Mr. “Get Me Pictures of Spider-Man” Jameson himself, as well as Robbie Robertson, and more.

There’s also a collection of his signature villains including the Green Goblin, Sandman, Venom, Doctor Octopus, Mysterio, and The Punisher. That’s on top of a whole cast of other Spider-Persons ranging from the fan favorite Miles Morales to Spider-Man. In total, you’re looking at 25 minifigures, which makes this one of the most packed kits of Marvel characters to date.

Clocking in at $299.99, the new LEGO Daily Bugle will officially go live on June 1. Though LEGO VIP members (free to sign up) can currently score this one a few days early on May 26.









9to5Toys’ Take

This set has been rumored for quite some time, and the hype over its impending release was definitely starting to intensify last week as Marvel fans got their first look at the upcoming Infinity Saga kits. Now the LEGO Group is delivering on that fanfare with all of the details on its massive new Daily Bugle kit. Even though the build itself is just a pretty straightforward skyscraper, there are plenty of interesting inclusions that turn it into an eye-catching kit. Consider this a must-have in my book and keep an eye out for our eventual review. LEGO Daily Bugle

