After first receiving reports of what to expect from the LEGO summer Marvel lineup earlier in the year, we’re now getting a first look at five upcoming creations from the MCU – ranging from classic moments from Iron Man and Captain America’s origin stories to a brick-built version of the Infinity Gauntlet. Launching later this year on September 1, be sure to head below for our first look at the upcoming LEGO Infinity Saga lineup.

Here’s our first look a the LEGO Infinity Saga sets

Updating…

As we first reported on, the latest expansion of the LEGO Marvel collection will be taking fans through the first 10 years of the MCU with a new lineup of Infinity Saga kits. Today we’re getting a first look at five of these upcoming creations starring many of the iconic superheroes.

Headlining the collection of new summer LEGO Marvel sets is the Avengers Endgame: Final Battle kit. As the largest creation from the wave, this set is also depicts one of the most defining moments in all of the MCU. We’ve seen this scene from Endgame assembled once before, but this more definitive version focuses more on the display factor than its play features. On top of the actual Avengers Compound which takes up much of the 527 pieces, there’s also a brick-built version of Ant-Man’s van.

Packed with minifigures, you’re looking at Iron Man in his Mark 85 armor alongside Captain America with Mjölnir, an updated version of Thor, Scarlet Witch, Black Panther, an Ant-Man microfig, and a Chitauri solider. Of course, Thanos himself is included as a BigFig to complete the roster of included characters.

As for the rest of the collection, you’re looking at quite a few kits spread out from the rest of the MCU. There’s a face-off between Captain America and a Hydra agent based around The First Avenger as well as the climax from the first Iron Man film where Tony Stark fights against the Iron Monger.

Here’s the full set list with some updated pricing based on what we’re seeing from the UK as of now.

Avengers Endgame Final Battle: $90 | 527 pieces

| 527 pieces Infinity Gauntlet: $70 | 590 pieces

| 590 pieces Iron Man: Iron Monger Mayhem: $40 | 479 pieces

| 479 pieces Black Panther Dragon Flyer: $20 | 202 pieces

| 202 pieces Captain America and Hydra Face-Off: $10 | 49 pieces





Launching September 1

The entire wave of LEGO Infinity Saga Marvel kits will be launching later this summer come September 1 here in the United States. Those outside of the US will be able to score these sooner on August 1.

Still more to come

Even though we’re getting an almost complete look at the full LEGO Marvel summer 2021 lineup, there are still some sets that have yet to be confirmed. The big unveil that I’m personally waiting for, like many other MCU fans, is the Guardians of the Galaxy Ship, the Benatar. We know this one is in the works and will launch alongside the rest of the LEGO Infinity Saga lineup, but as of now there’s still no official imagery.

Though today’s news does confirm our original report of its $149.99 price tag as well as the expected 1,901 part count. In terms of minifigures, you’re also looking at Star-Lord, Teenage Groot, Rocket Racoon, Thor, Mantis, and a Chitauri solider.

That’s alongside the expected Marvel collectible minifigure series that has been rumored for some time, as well. Odds are we’ll be seeing everything unveiled in its full glory sometime next week. So stay tuned for all of the details in the near future.

More details on LEGO’s upcoming 2021 lineup

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!