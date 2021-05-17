OnePlus 8T delivers four rear cameras and a 120Hz display at $596 (Save $153)

Amazon currently offers the unlocked OnePlus 8T 256GB Android Smartphone for $596.15 shipped. Also available directly from OnePlus for $599 with a bundled case. While you’d typically pay $749, today’s offer amounts to $153, comes within $16 of the all-time low, and is one of the best prices to date. Now that the latest and greatest devices from OnePlus have arrived, the brand’s more budget-friendly 8T shines as a notable alternative to the Hasselblad-enabled 9 series devices. Everything is centered around a 6.55-inch 120Hz display that’s backed by 5G connectivity and Warp Charge technology. Around back there’s a 48MP quad-camera array which pairs nicely with its 256GB of built-in storage. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 295 customers and we found it to be a compelling handset in our hands-on review. More details below.

Those looking for a more affordable way to get in the Android game will find the OnePlus Nord N10 to be a notable alternative at $300. Delivering a 6.5-inch 90Hz display, this smartphone arrives with 5G connectivity as well as 128GB of onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and a four-camera system around back centered around a 64MP sensor. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 355 customers.

Otherwise, give our Android guide a look for all of the other best deals out there as we start the week. We’re still seeing a notable price cut on the OnePlus 8 with 5G UW connectivity, which has dropped to $400. That’s of course alongside all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

OnePlus 8T features:

Eliminate charging anxiety with Warp Charge 65. All it takes is a short charge to get you ready for your day. Experience a 6.55” ultra-smooth display, with stunning color accuracy. The OnePlus 8T display refreshes twice as fast as standard displays, making everyday use on the smartphone feel much smoother. Shoot brilliant photos and videos with the 48 MP main camera, a sweeping 16 MP Ultra-Wide-Angle Camera, a 5 MP Macro Lens for portrait mode, and an all-new Monochrome Lens.

