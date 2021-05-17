FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ now up to $130 off at Amazon on sale from $570

-
Amazon is currently taking as much as $130 off a selection of Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ devices starting at $779.99 shipped for the entry-level 128GB model. Usually fetching $850, you’re looking at $70 in savings with today’s offer marking the lowest price we’ve seen in over two months and dropping to the third-best discount of the year. Those in need of extra storage can also step up to higher-end 256GB and 512GB configurations while cashing in on the full $130 in savings. Also matched at B&H.

With a 12.4-inch Super AMOLED display at the center here, Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S7+ delivers a 120Hz refresh rate with S Pen support thrown into the mix, as well. Alongside upwards of 256GB of storage, there’s microSD expansion, 6GB of RAM, and up to 14-hours of battery life per charge. Our recent poll found that the Galaxy S7 lineup were the more popular Android tablet offerings amongst our readers. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 2,200 shoppers and you can get all the details in our first impressions writeup. Head below for more.

Also on sale, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 128GB for $579.99. Down from its $650 going rate, you’re saving $70 with today’s offer marking the best price in over two months. Additional storage tiers are also available at up to $130 off. This 11-inch tablet will bring you much of the same S7+ functionality noted above, but with 15-hour battery life, the same S Pen integration, and similar performance. Rated 4.8/5 stars

Head on over to our Android guide for additional hardware price cuts before checking out all of the best app and game deals still live in our latest roundup. Those in the market for a new handset can currently lock-in one of the best prices yet the OnePlus 8T smartphone, which delivers delivers four rear cameras and a 120Hz display at $596.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7+ features:

With the Samsung 12.4″ Galaxy Tab S7+ 128GB Tablet, you’ll be able to watch movies, sketch drawings, and edit photos on the 12.4″ Super AMOLED display, which features a 2800 x 1752 resolution. Now featuring a 120 Hz refresh rate, the Galaxy Tab S7+ provides smooth scrolling and an immersive gaming experience. The included S Pen is improved, now featuring a rounded form factor and an elongated tip, providing a natural writing and drawing experience.

