Best Android app deals of the day: Popup Widget 3, Mobile Doc Scanner, more

We are now ready to kick off another week in Android app deals with all of Google Play’s best offers of the day. Be sure to check out the latest Hisense Android TVs as well as all of the hardware offers in our Android deal hub, then come right back here for this afternoon’s best game and app deals. Highlights include titles like Popup Widget 3, Mobile Doc Scanner (MDScan) + OCR, Edge Gestures, Hack, Slash, Loot, and much more. Head below for a closer at all of today’s best. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

Today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by a $150+ price drop on OnePlus 8T alongside an ongoing deal on OnePlus 8 with 5G UW connectivity and everything else in our Android deal hub. Don’t miss the offers we still have on Google’s Nest Wifi Router systems and its Nest Hub with Soli sleep tracking, then dive into today’s Amazon Anker sale for offers on vacuums, power/charging gear, and more from $11. You’ll also find a host of add-on deals for your Android setup in this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup as well. 

Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, Cadence of Hyrule, Yakuza Remastered, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Popup Widget 3:

You can create a shortcut (1×1 widget) to widgets with this application. The widget will appear with a cool animation by tapping the shortcut. Now this supports: creating shortcut to one or multiple widgets…20 or more internal background skins…plenty options for the popping up animation and behavior…TASKER action plugin.

