Lenovo’s Smart Tab M10 Plus doubles as an Assistant display at $190 (Save $40)

Amazon offers the Lenovo 10.3-inch Smart Tab M10 Plus 64GB Android Tablet for $189.99 shipped. Down from its $230 going rate, you’re saving $40 with today’s offer marking a new all-time low. Alongside running Android, this tablet packs a 10.3-inch full HD display that pairs with Dolby Atmos speakers to provide an ideal Netflix-binging experience in bed or away from the TV. In-between web surfing sessions and the like, an included charging dock turns this Lenovo Smart Tab into a Google Assistant display for controlling smart home devices and more. Rated 4.1/5 stars from over 605 customers. Head below for more.

If the added Google Assistant functionality isn’t doing much for you, consider going with the standard Lenovo Tab M10 Plus tablet starting at $149 instead. This offering enters with 32GB of storage, but can be configured with various models up to 128GB. You’re getting an all-around similar package to the lead deal, but this one won’t double as a smart display. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

But if you’re after a more premium Android tablet experience, yesterday saw a series of discounts go live on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ tablets that are taking up to $130 off. That’s alongside everything else in our Android guide, including all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here.

Lenovo Smart Tab M10 Plus featues:

The Lenovo Smart Tab M10 FHD Plus with Alexa Built-in is our 2nd generation mainstream Android tablet that can help you do more, hands-free. It’s a 2-in-1 offering with a tablet plus the Alexa built-in smart dock. The tablet comes with a standout metal design, premium look and feel with modern simplicity, and boasts a 10.3″ FHD screen and dual speakers for immersive entertainment – but it’s more than that.

