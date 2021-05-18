FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Android app deals of the day: Viewport, Sir Questionnaire, Slaughter 3, more

It is now time to collect all of Tuesday’s best Android game and app deals into one handy list for you. Our Android hardware hub has a series of notable deals on Google Pixel 5, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7/+ models, OnePlus 8T, and more, but for now it’s time to take a short break to gather Tuesday’s most notable price drops on games and apps from Google Play. Highlights of today’s lineup include titles like Viewport – The Game, fMSX Deluxe – Complete MSX Emulator, Sir Questionnaire, Slaughter 3: The Rebels, and more. Hit the jump for a complete look at all of today’s best Android app deals. 

Today’s Best Android App Deals:

On top of today’s Google Home Mini Smart Speaker deal, our Android hardware offers are headlined by Google Pixel 5’s first price cut of the year at $669 as well as yesterday’s ongoing OnePlus 8T deal. This morning also saw a new all-time low hit on Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds Pro from $145 just after the Fitbit Sense with Google Assistant dropped down to $240. We have loads of notable RAVPower USB-C charging and power bank deals from $17 right here, just be sure to swing by this morning’s smartphone accessories roundup for even more. 

Today’s best game deals: Cuphead $15, Untitled Goose Game $12, more

More Android App Deals Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

More on Viewport – The Game:

Subject 002 volunteers for a mysterious experiment. There, Subject 002 starts to solve the Viewport puzzles that demand exceptional spatial ability. Enjoy yourself as you unravel the mystery and discover shocking truth behind the experiment! Whole new type of puzzle, inspired by Viewport feature in 3D software. The goal is to represent three different points of view of the given 3D object, observed from Top, Left, and Front angles. You will have to utilize your spatial ability to the fullest.

