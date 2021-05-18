Board game deals from $10.50: Wingspan, Charterstone, Hello Neighbor, Axis & Allies, more

Amazon is offering Stonemaier Games Wingspan for $44.94 shipped. Originally retailing for $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This gorgeous board game is designed to be enjoyed solo or with friends and family. There are four first-round walkthrough guides for players, and each game should take between 40- to 70-minutes. It supports between 1- to 5-players ages 10 and up, making it a great game to play with the whole family. Having recently played this with family myself, it’s a unique game that is great fun, even if you’re not into bird watching. Rated a stellar 4.9/5 stars from over 4,000 happy at-home gamers. Head below for other board games from $10.50.
Other board game deals:
- Santorini New York: $23 (Reg. $30)
- Funko Last Defense!: $15.50 (Reg. $20)
- Funfair: $31 (Reg. $40)
- Suspicion: $18 (Reg. $20)
- Charterstone: $44 (Reg. $55)
- Portal Games Detective L.A. Crimes: $20 (Reg. $25)
- Blue Orange Games Cross Clues: $10.50 (Reg. $14)
- Ecos: The First Continent: $42 (Reg. $50)
- Pendulum: $33 (Reg. $40)
- Hello Neighbor: $10 (Reg. $12)
- Silver Dagger: $17.50 (Reg. $22)
- Aqualin: $16 (Reg. $20)
- New Angeles: $40.50 (Reg. $50)
- Axis and Allies Pacific 1940 2nd Edition: $68 (Reg. $80)
Elite Dangerous: Odyssey comes out tomorrow and intros all-new mechanics to the game. You'll now be able to walk on planets, explore, fight, and enjoy quite a few other all-new objectives. The game is passive, delivering a 1:1 scale of the Milky Way galaxy for you to explore.
More about Wingspan:
You are bird enthusiasts—researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors—seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves. Each bird extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats (actions). these habitats focus on several key aspects of growth: gain food tokens via custom dice in a birdfeeder dice tower lay eggs using egg miniatures in a variety of colors draw from hundreds of unique bird cards and play them the winner is the player with the most points after 4 rounds. If you enjoy terraform Mars and gizmos, we think this game will take flight at your table.
