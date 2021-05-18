FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Board game deals from $10.50: Wingspan, Charterstone, Hello Neighbor, Axis & Allies, more

From $10.50

Amazon is offering Stonemaier Games Wingspan for $44.94 shipped. Originally retailing for $60, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. This gorgeous board game is designed to be enjoyed solo or with friends and family. There are four first-round walkthrough guides for players, and each game should take between 40- to 70-minutes. It supports between 1- to 5-players ages 10 and up, making it a great game to play with the whole family. Having recently played this with family myself, it’s a unique game that is great fun, even if you’re not into bird watching. Rated a stellar 4.9/5 stars from over 4,000 happy at-home gamers. Head below for other board games from $10.50.

Other board game deals:

More of a video game fan? Well, Elite Dangerous: Odyssey comes out tomorrow and intros all-new mechanics to the game. You’ll now be able to walk on planets, explore, fight, and enjoy quite a few other all-new objectives. The game is passive, delivering a 1:1 scale of the Milky Way galaxy for you to explore. You can learn all about the update in our announcement coverage, which can be seen right here.

More about Wingspan:

You are bird enthusiasts—researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors—seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves. Each bird extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats (actions). these habitats focus on several key aspects of growth: gain food tokens via custom dice in a birdfeeder dice tower lay eggs using egg miniatures in a variety of colors draw from hundreds of unique bird cards and play them the winner is the player with the most points after 4 rounds. If you enjoy terraform Mars and gizmos, we think this game will take flight at your table.

