Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automower at $1,017.50 (Save $181)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,017.58 shipped. That’s $181 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2021. This robotic lawn mower sets out to take a mundane chore off of your plate. It’s made with up to 0.4-acre lawns in mind and comes with boundary wires so you can easily set and forget yard maintenance. The mower can be controlled via a smartphone, allowing you to easily schedule or trigger trimmings whenever the need or desire arises. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers.
Alternatively, you could embrace mowing your yard with WORX’s 40V battery-powered lawn mower at $266. This is actually the same model I have been using for over a year now and it’s a purchase I continue to be happy with. A battery indicator along the back shows you how much juice is left, and I tend to have about 40% left after mowing my 4,000-square foot lawn.
Why stop there when we’ve got a roundup of environment-friendly deals right here that are ripe for the picking? Other notable lawn mower deals include this Greenworks 20-inch corded model at $165 alongside a 17-inch battery-powered solution at $280. While you’re at it, be sure to peek at our entire green deals guide.
Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower features:
- Simple DIY Install – You can DIY (Do-It-Yourself) the simple Husqvarna Automower installation process! Your Automower comes with everything you’ll need to install it yourself, from boundary wires to the patented guide wires.
- Husqvarna has been the world leader in robotic mowing for over 25 years. Top-notch technology, research, and innovation mean Husqvarna robotic mowers’ cutting results and reliability are unparalleled.
- Get a beautiful lawn 24/7 with this robotic lawn mower. Suitable for small to medium-sized yards (up to 0.4 acres), it cuts less grass more frequently to maintain a smooth, carpet-like appearance.
