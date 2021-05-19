Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automower at $1,017.50 (Save $181)

Amazon is offering the Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower for $1,017.58 shipped. That’s $181 off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we’ve tracked in 2021. This robotic lawn mower sets out to take a mundane chore off of your plate. It’s made with up to 0.4-acre lawns in mind and comes with boundary wires so you can easily set and forget yard maintenance. The mower can be controlled via a smartphone, allowing you to easily schedule or trigger trimmings whenever the need or desire arises. Rated 4+ stars from 70% of Amazon shoppers.

Alternatively, you could embrace mowing your yard with WORX’s 40V battery-powered lawn mower at $266. This is actually the same model I have been using for over a year now and it’s a purchase I continue to be happy with. A battery indicator along the back shows you how much juice is left, and I tend to have about 40% left after mowing my 4,000-square foot lawn.

Why stop there when we’ve got a roundup of environment-friendly deals right here that are ripe for the picking? Other notable lawn mower deals include this Greenworks 20-inch corded model at $165 alongside a 17-inch battery-powered solution at $280. While you’re at it, be sure to peek at our entire green deals guide.

Husqvarna Automower 115H Robotic Lawn Mower features:

Simple DIY Install – You can DIY (Do-It-Yourself) the simple Husqvarna Automower installation process! Your Automower comes with everything you’ll need to install it yourself, from boundary wires to the patented guide wires.

Husqvarna has been the world leader in robotic mowing for over 25 years. Top-notch technology, research, and innovation mean Husqvarna robotic mowers’ cutting results and reliability are unparalleled.

Get a beautiful lawn 24/7 with this robotic lawn mower. Suitable for small to medium-sized yards (up to 0.4 acres), it cuts less grass more frequently to maintain a smooth, carpet-like appearance.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!