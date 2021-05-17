Greenworks 48V 17-inch Electric Lawn Mower falls to new all-time low at $280 (Save $80)

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks 48V 17-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower and Drill bundle for $279.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon and applying code 60GW10000005 at checkout. Normally fetching $360, today’s offer amounts to 22% in savings and marks the very first discount we’ve seen on this model. Sporting a 17-inch cutting deck, this Greenworks mower ditches the usual gas and oil this spring for keeping your lawn looking its best. Its 2-in-1 design can handle both mulching and rear bagging and sports up to 45 minutes of runtime. A bundled drill can use either of the bundled 24V batteries to complete the package alongside the included charger. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 190 customers. Head below for more.

While today’s lead deal is quite compelling compared to what you’ll pay for similar models right now, there are alternatives to save you some extra cash. If you can go with a corded model for your lawn care routine, this Greenworks 10A 16-inch electric mower is definitely worth considering with a $147 price tag. You won’t be getting the same untethered form-factor noted above, nor the side discharge, but this is a compelling alternative to say goodbye to gas and oil ahead of summer.

Otherwise, go give our Green Deals guide a look for all of the other notable discounts still live on environmentally-conscious gear. Notably, Segway’s Ninebot E22 Electric Kickscooter is currently closing in on the all-time low at $400, which slashes $100 off the going rate just in time for cruising around the neighborhood this spring.

Greenworks 48V 17-inch Electric Lawn Mower features:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more. The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, and 4Ah batteries. USB ports are integrated into the BAG711, BAG708, and BAG709 batteries, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories. The Greenworks 24-Volt platform comes with a 3-year tool / battery warranty to protect your investment.

