Ditch gas and oil with a Greenworks 20-inch corded electric mower at $165 (Save 28%)

Amazon is currently offering the Greenworks 12A 20-inch Corded Electric Lawn Mower for $165.06 shipped. Normally fetching $230, it just recently dropped from $200 with today’s offer saving you as much as 28%, dropping to the lowest price in three months, and marking the second-best discount of the year. This corded electric Greenworks mower ditches gas and oil from your lawn care chores and is complemented by a 20-inch cutting deck. There’s also a 3-in-1 design that can handle both mulching and rear bagging, as well as side discharge to round out the package alongside its 12A motor. Over 8,200 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Use some of your savings to complete the package on your new lawn mower by picking up Amazon’s in-house 100-foot outdoor extension cord for $40. Or if you think you can get away with a smaller length based on your lawn, pricing starts at $15 on some of the shorter options. These will ensure you can take the featured deal all around your property for keeping the grass in check.

But if you’re looking to fully untether the lawn care routine this summer, don’t forget that we’re still tracking a discount on this Greenworks 48V 17-inch electric mower at $280. This one sports a battery-powered form-factor, but ditches the 3-in-1 design noted above. Though at $80 off, the freedom of now being connected to the house might be worth the extra cash.

Greenworks 20-inch Corded Electric Mower features:

Durable 20-inch steel deck

Powerful 12 Amp Motor

3-In-1 (Mulching, Side Discharge, and Rear Bag)

7-position single lever height adjustment

Push button start. Drive system: Manual

Foldable handles for compact storage

10-inch rear / 7-inch front wheels

