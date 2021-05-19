JLab’s 2021 USB-C mics now up to 40% off with deals starting from $40 shipped

The official JLab Amazon storefront is now offering its latest Talk Go USB-C Microphone for $39.99 shipped. That’s nearly 20% off the regular $49 price tag, the second lowest price we have tracked since release earlier this year, and the best we can find. This attractive USB-C mic connects with your Mac recording rig out of the box to offer up 96kHz/24 bit recording resolutions for higher-quality voice overs, podcasts, zoom calls, and more. It features two directional pickup pattern modes for various recording scenarios, on-board mute and volume control, a 3.5mm aux audio input for zero latency monitoring, and an included 5-foot USB-C cable to plug it in. Rated 4+ stars from over 500 Amazon customers and we also have some nice price drops on the higher-end JLab USB-C Talk mics below.

Today’s deal puts the entry level model at about $10 below the comparable Blue Microphones option. But you could save even more by opting for this highly-rated TONOR USB Condenser Mic at $27 or less instead. This one also includes some extras like the pop screen and you’ll find even more of the brand’s USB offerings on sale right here as well. Then check out the rest of today’s JLab deals below.

More JLab USB-C microphone deals:

Go learn even more about the latest JLab Talk USB-C mics in our launch coverage right here. Then hit up our features on the Samson Q9U, this new Marantz USB-C podcasting mic, the Movo UM700, and the hybrid USB-C Tula Mic as well.

More on the JLab Talk GO USB-C Mic:

Compact, Lightweight and Portable: Meet Talk GO, a compact, lightweight and portable microphone, with studio- quality performance. Offering a generous resolution of 96kHz/24BIT, Talk GO is great for calls, podcasts, gaming, ASMR, and voice overs using its two directional pattern modes, Cardioid and Omnidirectional.

Professional Grade Recording: Talk GO features a studio-quality resolution of 96kHz/24BIT to ensure the recording is clear, detailed, and offers a great dynamic sound range for everyday use. With its compact fit, and lightweight build, you can bring it anywhere, anytime.

