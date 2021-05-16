Tonor’s best-selling Cardioid Microphone Kits plummet up to 40% off, starting at $15

Tonor Direct (99% positive in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering its USB Condenser Microphone Kit for $35.99 shipped when you clip the on-page coupon. This 40% discount brings the usual $60 rate to its knees, to mark a new 2021 low. Backed by a 16mm diaphragm, you can get clear, warm sound that’s ideal for podcasts, streaming, or recording music. Once you’ve got everything configured, all you need to to do is plug it into your computer and hit record – no software required. Comes complete with a Q9 condenser microphone, pop filter, shock mount, and an extendable arm mount with desk clamp. Over 6,700 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating on this #1 best-seller. See below for more.

If you’d rather save your cash for a quality webcam, you can always opt for Tonor’s USB Microphone with Pop Filter for $15 with code AGQDQ2DC. Typically selling for around $30, this 50% discount marks a new all-time low. This plug-and-play cardioid microphone uses anti-vibration technology to ensure sound that’s free of ticks and bumps. It comes with a mini tripod strand complete with a shock mount and built-in pop filter. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 5,800 customers.

Plus, you can save 36% on eero's HomeKit Mesh Wi-Fi systems, and Garmin's fenix 6X Pro Titanium solar-powered smartwatch is at a new Amazon low at $350 off. And if you're curious about breaking out some gourmet devices in your kitchen, Anova's Precision Cooker Pro Sous Vide with Wi-Fi is down $100.

Tonor Condenser Microphone Kit features:

Great Sound of Fidelity: The cardioid condenser capsule enables the Q9 to capture pristine and accurate sound and cancel noise from surroundings, perfect for recording and communicating.

User-friendly Design: With a convenient volume button, Q9 recording microphone is much easier for you to use.

Durable Boom Stand: The Q9 microphone has a sturdy all-metal suspension scissor stand that extends vertically up to 27.5″/700mm, giving you an excellent range of motion. Maximum desk thickness: 1.7″/45mm.

