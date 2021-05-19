Assemble an Amazon low on LEGO’s Technic Porsche 911 race car at $120 (Save 20%), more

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car kit for $119.95 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is $10 under our previous mention, and matching the all-time low set once before back on Black Friday. Stacking up to over 19-inches long once assembled, this 1,580-piece Porsche 911 RSR packs plenty of authentic details ranging from a working independent suspension to a functioning 6-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons. The LEGO Group takes it up a notch by also including an accessible cockpit featuring a radar screen as well as a track map of the iconic Laguna Seca circuit. Head below for more LEGO deals from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

This morning saw the all-new 2,000-piece Friends apartment set go up for purchase after being unveiled last week. But for those looking to bring a piece of the MCU into their brick-built collections, the upcoming Infinity Gauntlet is now available for pre-order. Or just go get a look at our latest LEGO review, which dives into this year’s most popular kit, the Bonsai Tree.

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR features:

Celebrate an icon of engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42096 Porsche 911 RSR. Developed in partnership with Porsche, this authentic replica captures the vehicle’s powerful appearance with its sharp contours and aerodynamic detailing, including a rear wing with ‘swan neck’ mounts, extended rear diffuser and specially designed side mirrors.

