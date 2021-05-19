FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Assemble an Amazon low on LEGO’s Technic Porsche 911 race car at $120 (Save 20%), more

-
AmazonLEGOToys & Hobbies
Save 20% From $16

Amazon currently offers the LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR Race Car kit for $119.95 shipped. Normally fetching $150, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is $10 under our previous mention, and matching the all-time low set once before back on Black Friday. Stacking up to over 19-inches long once assembled, this 1,580-piece Porsche 911 RSR packs plenty of authentic details ranging from a working independent suspension to a functioning 6-cylinder boxer engine with moving pistons. The LEGO Group takes it up a notch by also including an accessible cockpit featuring a radar screen as well as a track map of the iconic Laguna Seca circuit. Head below for more LEGO deals from $16.

Other notable LEGO deals include:

This morning saw the all-new 2,000-piece Friends apartment set go up for purchase after being unveiled last week. But for those looking to bring a piece of the MCU into their brick-built collections, the upcoming Infinity Gauntlet is now available for pre-order. Or just go get a look at our latest LEGO review, which dives into this year’s most popular kit, the Bonsai Tree.

LEGO Technic Porsche 911 RSR features:

Celebrate an icon of engineering excellence with the LEGO Technic 42096 Porsche 911 RSR. Developed in partnership with Porsche, this authentic replica captures the vehicle’s powerful appearance with its sharp contours and aerodynamic detailing, including a rear wing with ‘swan neck’ mounts, extended rear diffuser and specially designed side mirrors.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

Toys & Hobbies

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two t...
Banish another chore with Amazon’s Automatic Pet ...
Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automowe...
FLIR One Pro LT Lightning thermal camera drops to Amazo...
Ninja’s 6-qt. Foodi 9-in-1 Multi-Cooker with air ...
Set your style apart with these Diesel watches from $84...
eero Wi-Fi 6 Mesh Systems return to the best prices of ...
Score some Philips Fidelio Open-Air Headphones for Hi-F...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Save on LEGO’s new 2021 sets: City, Minecraft, Creator, more from $12

From $12 Learn More
From $1

Star Wars Day game deals now live from $1! Jedi Fallen Order, Squadrons, LEGO, more

Now Live! Learn More
Save 28%

Assemble LEGO’s new Venom and Carnage kits for $115, more from $7 (Up to 28% off)

From $7 Learn More
Star Wars savings

Celebrate May the 4th with the best deals on Star Wars collectibles, games, more

Shop now Learn More
80% off

Digital PlayStation games/DLC from $2: MK 11, Crash, Contra, Thief, Little Nightmares, more

From $2 Learn More
Reg. $40

LEGO Visual History Book + exclusive minifig hits Amazon low, deals from $25 (Reg. up to $40)

From $25 Learn More

LEGO unveils new summer 2021 sets: Botanical Garden, Architecture, Creator, Disney, more

Learn More
Save $182

Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automower at $1,017.50 (Save $181)

$1,017.50 Learn More