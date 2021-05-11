Today, the LEGO Group is returning to the sitcom world of Friends with the debut of its latest creation starring Joey, Rachel, Ross, Monica, and the rest of the gang. Stacking up to over 2,000 pieces, the new LEGO Friends Apartment set is packed with references to the popular series alongside brick-built recreations of some of the most iconic flats in all of New York City. Head below for all of the details.

LEGO debuts new 2,000-piece Friends apartment set

After first getting in the sitcom game back in late 2019, the LEGO Group is back with its second installment of Friends creations. This time around, assembling two of the show’s iconic sets, fans of the series will be able to bring home brick-built versions of both Joey and Monica’s apartments. Dropping the Ideas tag that helped get the original set to land on store shelves in the first place, this is one of the first builds that started as a fan-made project that has been developed into additional LEGO kits.

Stacking up to 2,048 pieces, the set fittingly assembles two different apartments that are right across the hall from each other. On one side you have Joey and Chandler’s crib complete with its iconic couch alongside a foosball table and some other furnishings from the show. Then next door to the Monica and Rachel’s residence with all of the interior decor you’d expect.

Both of them can be arranged in various ways based on how you want to display the vignette. And to fit in with the previously-released Friends Central Perk set, the LEGO Group is continuing the theming of incorporating lighting and other props from the studio location to really drive home the sitcom vibes.

Alongside the apartments themselves, this LEGO Friends set is also including exclusive new minifigures of the whole gang. With different designs compared to the Central Perk kit, you’ll find everything from Rachel and Ross to Joey, Chandler, Monica, and Phoebe included here. That’s on top of Janice, who is making a brick-built debut this time around. You’ll of course also find plenty of accessories scatted throughout the apartments that let you reenact various scenes from the show.

Launching later this month

The upcoming LEGO Friends Apartments will be finding their way onto store shelves later this month for VIP members, going up for purchase on May 19. Those who aren’t part of the LEGO VIP program (free to sign-up) will have to wait until its official release on June 1. In either case, pricing is set at $149.99.

9to5Toys' take:

Before I actually talk about just how cool of a set this is, I just need to mention that it’s wild we’re getting a second Friends set before the first LEGO Seinfeld kit. But with that aside, it is fantastic to see the LEGO Group take a set delivered through the Ideas process get developed into its own theme. While I doubt the launch of the Friends Apartment is going to lead to what happened with LEGO Minecraft, fans of the series are still lucky to get a second creation starring the sitcom characters.









