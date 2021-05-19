FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

LEGO’s upcoming 590-piece Marvel Infinity Gauntlet kit is now available for pre-order

-
LEGONews
Pre-order now

After getting a first look at the entire wave of upcoming Marvel Infinity Saga sets last week, one of the wave’s more unique creations is now up for pre-order. With all of the details unveiled, the new LEGO Infinity Gauntlet enters with 590 pieces and re-creates one of the more significant artifacts from the MCU so far. Complete with an eye-catching golden design, display stand, and brick-built versions of the Infinity Stones, you’ll want to head below for all the details on adding the gauntlet to your LEGO collection.

A closer look at the new LEGO Infinity Gauntlet

While not quite a helmet or mask, the new Infinity Gauntlet fits into the LEGO Group’s collection of adult-oriented brick-built collectibles. We’ve seen quite a few Star Wars versions so far, as well as Iron Man, Venom, and Carnage from the Marvel side of things. But now to mix the theme up even more, there’s a new kit that strays from the usual characters to depict the MCU’s most iconic item.

Made to harness the unrivaled power of the Infinity Stones, builders will soon be able to bring the Infinity Gauntlet to their collections. Comprised of 590 pieces, the set follows all of the other 18+ creations by sitting on a display base complete with a name plaque. Alongside just incorporating brick-built versions of the Space, Reality, Power, Soul, Mind, and Time Stones, there is a chromed gold appearance that manages to capture the onscreen likeness perfectly.

There are plenty of little details packed into the creation that we couldn’t see when the upcoming Marvel wave was first unveiled, like all of the gold ornamentation throughout the gauntlet. That’s alongside posable fingers so you can re-create Thanos’ iconic snap. Once assembled, the whole build stands 12.5 inches tall. Sure that’s not quite life-sized, but it’s still quite impressive for a LEGO creation in my book.

Now available for pre-order

The upcoming LEGO Infinity Gauntlet is now available for pre-order and enters with a $69.99 price tag. Just like the rest of the Infinity Saga collection, this kit won’t be shipping until later this year on August 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

While all of the other Infinity Saga kits are a bit more play-centric, the LEGO Infinity Gauntlet is certainly geared toward older fans of the MCU. And at $70, this is sure to be one of the more popular creations from the lineup. The LEGO designer on this one nailed the look and managed to re-create the iconic prop while still keeping some of the charm that comes from a brick-built model.

