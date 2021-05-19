FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

meross HomeKit-enabled dual smart plug sees 40% discount to $11.50 at Amazon

-
AmazonSmart HomeMeross
40% off $11.50

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Dual Smart Plug for $11.33 Prime shipped with the code HITX2K8Z and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $19, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on a single plug, though we did see a 2-pack fall to $11 each a week or so ago. This smart plug features two individually-controllable outlets that tie into Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit. This allows you to automate whatever’s hooked into the plugs to turn on and off whenever you need. Plus, simple voice commands can also toggle the power states of the individual plugs as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re after something that’s a bit smaller in its design, we’ve got you covered. Gosund’s mini smart plug connects to your network via Wi-Fi and offers many similar features to the meross model above. However, you won’t find HomeKit compatibility here, and there’s no physical power button. But, at $7.50, you’re saving another 33% and getting a slightly different design.

Don’t forget about the other smart home deals that we’re tracking right now. Most notably, the Google Home Mini is down to $22, which would command either plug listed above. However, you can smarten up other areas of your home by picking up Philips Hue starter kits, outdoor lighting, and more from $13, as well as August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock for $192.

More on the meross HomeKit Smart Plug:

  • Meross 2 in 1 smart plug allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving.
  • Compatible with Apple HomeKit (ios 13+), Alexa and Google Assistant, remotely control your device on your smart phone with the Meross/HomeKit app or just simply make a voice command to Siri/Alexa/Google from anywhere at any time.
  • Schedule the smart plugs or set auto-off timer routine to work automatically as needed, saving energy and money. Your data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Meross

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

This mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar is down to $4...
Add two smartphone stands to your desk for under $4 eac...
Vari’s latest electric standing desks are now up ...
Amazon’s updated Fire HD tablet lineup: Which mod...
Jabra’s Elite 85t True Wireless Earbuds with acti...
LEXIVON’s 9-inch camping hatchet comes with two t...
Banish another chore with Amazon’s Automatic Pet ...
Embrace your robotic future with the Husqvarna Automowe...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 20%

Amazon takes up to 20% off meross Alexa/HomeKit garage door openers from $40

$40 Learn More
Save 30%

TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis see new low at just $5 a pop (Save 30%)

$5 each Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Blackhawk Electric Scooter takes you around town at a new low of $540, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Gotrax G Max Ultra electric scooter sees first price drop to $720, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Segway Ninebot GoKart Pro travels at 23 MPH for 15.5-miles at a low of $1,600

Learn More

Green Deals: Jetson’s Eris Electric Scooter takes you around town this spring at low of $350, more

Learn More
40% off

This mid-century modern 24-inch sound bar is down to $42 (All-time low, Save 40%)

$42 Learn More
$900+ off

Save up to $900 on Samsung’s 2020 QLED 75-inch 4K AirPlay 2 Smart TV + more from $465

$1,797 Learn More