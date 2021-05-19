meross HomeKit-enabled dual smart plug sees 40% discount to $11.50 at Amazon

Meross Direct (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its HomeKit-enabled Wi-Fi Dual Smart Plug for $11.33 Prime shipped with the code HITX2K8Z and when you clip the on-page coupon. Down from its normal going rate of $19, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked on a single plug, though we did see a 2-pack fall to $11 each a week or so ago. This smart plug features two individually-controllable outlets that tie into Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit. This allows you to automate whatever’s hooked into the plugs to turn on and off whenever you need. Plus, simple voice commands can also toggle the power states of the individual plugs as well. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If you’re after something that’s a bit smaller in its design, we’ve got you covered. Gosund’s mini smart plug connects to your network via Wi-Fi and offers many similar features to the meross model above. However, you won’t find HomeKit compatibility here, and there’s no physical power button. But, at $7.50, you’re saving another 33% and getting a slightly different design.

Don’t forget about the other smart home deals that we’re tracking right now. Most notably, the Google Home Mini is down to $22, which would command either plug listed above. However, you can smarten up other areas of your home by picking up Philips Hue starter kits, outdoor lighting, and more from $13, as well as August’s latest HomeKit Smart Lock for $192.

More on the meross HomeKit Smart Plug:

Meross 2 in 1 smart plug allow you to get 2 spaced outlets with one plug. Mini enough but there is a wide place between the two sockets, no interference and more space-saving.

Compatible with Apple HomeKit (ios 13+), Alexa and Google Assistant, remotely control your device on your smart phone with the Meross/HomeKit app or just simply make a voice command to Siri/Alexa/Google from anywhere at any time.

Schedule the smart plugs or set auto-off timer routine to work automatically as needed, saving energy and money. Your data is securely transmitted and stored using AWS servers in US.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!