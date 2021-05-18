FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Pick up a Google Home Mini Smart Speaker today for $22 (Reg. $49)

-
Smart HomeGoogle
Save now $22

Interested in getting a smart speaker but put off by the retail prices? Now is your chance to upgrade. The Google Home Mini smart speaker offers access to Google Assistant, and it’s now only $21.99 (Reg. $49) at 9to5Toys Specials. 

Rated at 8/10 by Digital Trends and 4 stars on CNET, the Google Home Mini is a great little addition to any home. Powered from any USB outlet, this smart speaker packs a lot of intelligence into a 3.9-inch diameter. The Google Home Mini is powered by Google Assistant. Whether you want to check the weather forecast or play your favorite podcast, this intelligent system can handle voice commands with ease. You can even control your smart home devices this way.

The speaker itself is sleek and compact, with a 1.6-inch driver producing 360° sound. Powerful microphones pick up your voice from across the room, and the device offers good sound quality for its size. The Google Home Mini supports most audio formats, and you can stream songs to the speaker via Wi-Fi. Being so cheap and small, it’s possible to have these speakers dotted throughout your home.

The Verge described the Google Home Mini as the “best way to voice control Google Play Music,” while TechRadar points out that this is “the cheapest way of buying into Google Assistant.”

Order now for just $21.99 to get the Google Home Mini (in frustration-free packaging) at 55% off MSRP.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Google

About the Author

Add 16.4-feet of water-resistant RGB LED lighting to yo...
Google Pixel 5 sees first price cut of the year to $669
AlphaWorks 50-ft. Alexa Smart Plug Extension Cord Reel ...
Etekcity’s highly-rated Dual Smart Outdoor Plug h...
Amazon’s Echo lineup is as varied as they come, w...
Home Depot takes up to 40% off touchscreen smart locks,...
TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis see new lo...
Secure your home with 20% off the latest Ring Alarm sys...
Show More Comments

Related

$2,200 off

Sony’s 2021 65-inch AirPlay 2 4K Google TV hits Amazon low at $898 ($250 off) + more from $500

From $500 Learn More
$440 off

LG 65″ OLED 4K Smart TV + $150 Visa GC, FREE speaker up to $440 in savings, more from $698

$1,997 Learn More

Amazon’s Echo lineup is as varied as they come, which Alexa speaker is right for you?

Learn More
$223 off

LG’s 2020 4K Smart OLED TV with AirPlay 2 + $120 Visa credit now $1,397 ($1,620 value)

$1,397 Learn More
Save 30%

TP-Link’s latest Kasa Smart Plug Minis see new low at just $5 a pop (Save 30%)

$5 each Learn More
1-year low

Smith & Wesson’s 14-in-1 Multi-Tool falls to 1+ year low of $13.50 Prime shipped

$13.50 Learn More
Review

Hands-on: LEGO’s Bonsai Tree set impresses as the most popular creation of the year

Buy now Learn More
25% off

Gift cards up to 25% off: Home Depot, Domino’s, Chipotle, Uber Eats, more from $37.50

From $37.50 Learn More